Governments Address Largest Outbreak of Diphtheria in Decades

The article highlights the efforts of federal and state governments to combat the largest outbreak of diphtheria in recent memory. The Commonwealth is preparing a support package to bolster waning vaccination rates and address workforce challenges, with a primary focus on Indigenous communities.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has expressed concern over the recent spike in diphtheria cases. There have been more than 220 cases of diphtheria reported in Australia across NT, WA, SA, and Queensland, primarily affecting Indigenous Australians in the NT.

Recent outbreaks of diphtheria, primarily a disease once considered eradicated, are linked to low vaccination rates and socio-economic factors. The Commonwealth is preparing a support package to bolster waning vaccination rates and address workforce challenges. The current outbreak is attributed to a 30 times higher number of cases compared to the average seen over the last five years.

The federal government aims to finalize a support package primarily targeting booster vaccination rates, focusing on Indigenous communities and individuals in lower socio-economic areas





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Diphtheria Vaccination Rates Outbreak Indigenous Australians Freedermen Workforce Commonwealth Commonwealth Health Minister Labor Government Vaccine Support Package

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