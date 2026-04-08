Grace Jarvis: Comedy from the Sex Shop to the Stage

Comedian Grace Jarvis discusses her career, her latest show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, her unique job in a sex shop, and her journey from Brisbane to London.

Grace Jarvis is a comedian with a unique job: she works in a sex shop . While the setting might seem like an obvious source of material, her stand-up goes far beyond the surface, offering a deeper look at life through her experiences. This year, she's back for her sixth performance at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival ( MICF ), bringing her latest show, Getting Dragged Backwards Through a Hedge, to audiences.

The show, which ostensibly revolves around falling in love and her time at the Edinburgh Fringe, also delves into darker themes, providing insightful observations born from her distinct perspective. Jarvis, who describes herself as an 'autistic glamourpuss', has become known for her clever and insightful comedy. Her journey into stand-up began in Brisbane, where she performed at an open mic night after realizing it was an option at 18. This initial experience ignited her passion for comedy, leading her to gig regularly in Brisbane before moving to Melbourne and, eventually, London. \The move to London was driven by the desire for more opportunities, as the Australian arts industry is relatively small. The prospect of performing gigs that paid regularly was a significant draw. Alongside her comedic pursuits, Jarvis maintains a part-time job at a sex shop, a role that has provided a wealth of material and an enjoyable work environment. She secured the job in October 2024 by applying on a whim, cleverly including quotes from her show reviews on her resume in place of other work experience. This decision proved fruitful, as her unique perspective and comedic talent were clearly evident. One particularly memorable customer interaction involved someone needing a large quantity of lube, leading to a humorous exchange that highlighted the unusual nature of her workplace. \Working in a sex shop offers a unique perspective on social dynamics. Jarvis notes that it can sometimes feel as though the typical dynamics of the autistic and neurotypical are reversed. She experiences a sense of comfort and ease while interacting with customers, whereas others might seem uneasy. The experiences within the sex shop provided her with a treasure trove of content. She finds the work environment a source of ongoing amusement and inspiration. This environment allows for interesting interactions and a humorous approach. Despite the public perception and her unique career path, there is a serious dedication to her work and her performance. She is constantly growing and evolving, pushing boundaries and challenging expectations. The success she has earned and the audience she has gathered is a testament to her talent and dedication. Her work in the comedy circuit, her observations of life and her career journey all contribute to her success





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