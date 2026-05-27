Grace Kim: Major Champion Finds Inspiration in Guiding Aussie Juniors

Grace Kim, fresh off her maiden major win at the Evian Championship, shares how mentoring young Australian golfers through Ripper GC helps her maintain perspective and fun in the game as she prepares for the US Open.

Grace Kim felt in her element as she cracked jokes and passed on tips to some of Australia's brightest young talents. And it may prove the secret to regaining her major winning best.

It is not so long ago the Sydneysider, who nine months ago clinched a maiden major title with a stunning success in the Evian Championship, was one of the fresh-faced kids receiving a tip or two from an Aussie great while dreaming of bigger things. The 25-year-old was a junior star and awesome amateur, but her path to professionalism was aided by Aussie legend Karrie Webb, whose scholarship she was awarded four times.

I have always said that Karrie is my biggest inspiration, Kim said in a chat last week. The fact that she has been able to give back and be so humble about giving back, even through her accolade and her achievements, is very inspiring. And that is obviously what I am starting to do now. I think it is a pretty cool step forward.

The Sydneysider, a stunning winner of the Evian Championship in France last year, believes being able to pass on some advice and help out Aussie juniors through a Ripper GC initiative could lead to even more success for Australian golfers. By helping the Aussie juniors Kim, who will feature in the year's second major at the Riviera Country Club this weekend, believes she is helping herself while noting that a distraction from the rigours of life on the road is a good thing.

I do love kids and I think they just bring in such a youthful energy, and that probably inspires me as well, to just have fun with the game. It is more so nice for my golf because it is not all that serious, she said.

I think sometimes it is hard because it is now my job, so I could be taking it a bit too seriously, and then that affects my golf in a not so good way, so it is a real good reminder to just have fun with it and enjoy it along the way, especially where we get to travel the world and spend my week with some of the players who are my friends first. So I guess, yeah, they are really good reminder.

Major winner Grace Kim, pictured after her win in the Evian Championship last July in France, was back in Australia recently passing on her advice to the nation's best junior talent. Kim, who was only the second Australian woman to play the famous Augusta course when competing in the National Women's Amateur, turned professional in late 2021 and this week's US Open will mark her 17th major appearance.

Aside from the stunner in France, where she eagled the 18th to force a play-off against the exceptional Jeeno Thitkul - she jokes that she is responsible for at least half the hits on videos of her stunning shot - her best finish in a major came when 13th in the US Open three years ago. The success in France brought with a five year exemption into the five majors featuring on the women's tour, but it also bolstered Kim's belief that she was capable of translating her stunning amateur deeds to the highest tiers of women's golf.

It changed, obviously my mindset, and going into the next five years that I am exempt into, obviously I have now got the luxury to pick and choose my schedule, she said. Hopefully that will allow me to coordinate with my team so we can build development blocks to further improve, and in terms of winning a tournament, I am never going to back down.

I am always just going to try and find ways to improve my game, and it also helps mentally knowing that I have got five years sorted and I do not have to worry about keeping my card. There are probably just less worries. One astonishing shot at the right moment confirmed her status as a major winner for life, but she said it did not alter her personality.

She still loves her mates and still loves to let rip with a joke or two. That sense of humour? The stunner at the Evian is not the only footage of Kim that caught the eyes of the golf world. It is a few years old now, but when she was an amateur, she and a mate Becky Kay had the good fortune of watching fellow Aussie star Hannah Green win her first major at the Hazeltine National in 2019.

The trick? Well, Kim and co did not mind making a fashion statement when watching from outside the ropes instead of being the one putting on the show while wearing yellow tutus, green tights and blue capes. Honestly, I do not know what I was thinking. Clearly I just did not give a crap about what other people thought about us.

We just wanted to make sure that people knew that we were there. And clearly everyone knew. The previous year we wore aprons that had, like, bikini photos and a budgie smuggler of Aussie flags, and then the following year we thought, Oh, we have got to kind of try and top that. Kim's journey from a fun-loving amateur to a major champion is filled with memorable moments both on and off the course.

Her win at the Evian was a testament to her skill and resilience, but it is her willingness to give back that truly defines her character. By mentoring the next generation, she keeps her own game in perspective and reminds herself of the joy that golf brings.

As she prepares for the US Open at Riviera Country Club, Kim carries not only the confidence of a major winner but also the lightness of spirit that comes from sharing her passion with others. The Australian golf community watches with anticipation, knowing that her best might still be ahead





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