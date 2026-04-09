Grace Tame Foundation to Close Due to Funding Challenges, Amidst Broader Controversy

The Grace Tame Foundation, founded by 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame, is closing due to funding difficulties. This decision comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding Tame's activism and public image, including the loss of speaking engagements and public criticism. The foundation focused on advocating for child sexual abuse survivors and pushing for legal reforms. Despite the closure, the mission is intended to continue through other organizations and advocates.

The Grace Tame Foundation, established by the 2021 Australian of the Year, is preparing to close its doors after struggling to secure sustainable long-term funding. The foundation, which has dedicated itself to advocating for child sexual abuse survivors and pushing for crucial law reforms, announced its impending closure in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement acknowledged the organization's significant contributions to shifting the national conversation surrounding child sexual abuse, bringing issues of safeguarding children into the public spotlight, even when it proved challenging or controversial. The foundation highlighted the hurdles faced by many small advocacy organizations in maintaining consistent financial support, ultimately leading to the difficult decision to cease operations. The winding-down process is scheduled to be completed within the coming weeks. Despite the closure of the foundation itself, the statement emphasized that the mission it championed will continue to thrive through the efforts of numerous survivors, advocates, and other organizations committed to safeguarding children and driving necessary reforms.\The Grace Tame Foundation's financial records for 2025 revealed a total revenue of $148,629, while its total expenses amounted to $209,269, resulting in a reported loss of approximately $60,600. The statement also underscored the pivotal role of Grace Tame's “fierce and uncompromising advocacy for survivors,” attributing the foundation’s achievements, including landmark legal reforms and anti-grooming education initiatives, to her unwavering dedication. The foundation acknowledged that the work of confronting abuse and demanding accountability can inevitably lead to tough exchanges and challenging conversations. It emphasized that effecting real change requires engaging in these difficult conversations, even when they may be uncomfortable or unpopular. This closing marks the end of an era for the foundation but signals a continuation of the work through other organizations.\In related news, Grace Tame has also found herself in the spotlight, with recent events impacting her speaking engagements and public image. She announced that she would not be fulfilling the rest of her paid speaking events for 2026. This comes after she lost bookings amid what she described as a “national smear campaign”. This year she has faced challenges related to her pro-Palestinian advocacy. Her activism, particularly her use of the phrase “From Gadigal to Gaza, globalize the intifada,” has garnered considerable attention, with the New South Wales Labor government considering a ban on the phrase. Furthermore, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently referred to her as “difficult” at a News Corp event in Melbourne, further fueling the public discourse surrounding her and her advocacy work. These events highlight the complexities and pressures faced by advocates in the public sphere, especially when tackling sensitive or politically charged issues. This underscores the challenges faced by activists and advocates in the current political climate





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