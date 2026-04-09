Grace Tame Foundation to Close Following Controversy Over Intifada Chants and Public Statements

The Grace Tame Foundation, established by former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, is set to close, triggered by controversy surrounding Tame's participation in a Sydney protest and her comments that followed. The closure comes after widespread criticism of her chanting 'globalise the intifada' and her statements on Hamas's attacks. Financial difficulties also played a role.

The Grace Tame Foundation, a charity founded by the former Australian of the Year, is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. This decision follows a period of intense controversy surrounding Grace Tame 's participation in a Sydney protest and her subsequent comments on related matters. The announcement comes after Tame faced significant backlash for chanting the phrase 'globalise the intifada' at a rally opposing the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia.

This phrase, associated with the Palestinian struggle, has been interpreted by many as carrying violent connotations and sparked criticism across various sectors of Australian society, including politicians and Jewish community leaders. The foundation's closure also follows a public statement from Tame indicating that she would not accept paid speaking engagements for the remainder of the year, citing a 'national smear campaign' as the reason for this decision. \The Grace Tame Foundation's closure was announced in a statement shared on social media, where the organization cited financial challenges as a primary factor in the decision. According to the statement, the board of directors had reached a 'crossroads' and had concluded that sustaining long-term funding for the foundation's advocacy work had become increasingly difficult. The foundation had been dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse through various means, including advocacy, legal reform, and education. Despite the closure of the foundation itself, the statement emphasized that its mission to protect children and drive reform would continue through the work of survivors, advocates, and other organizations. Financial records reveal that the foundation had faced financial difficulties in recent years. The charity recorded a $60,640 deficit in its latest financial year, following a $121,690 loss the previous year, according to filings with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC). The organization's primary expenses in the most recent financial year included psychological support, salaries and wages, and recruitment costs. It is important to note that the charity was launched to raise awareness and prevent child sexual abuse through advocacy, legal reform, and education. \Beyond the 'globalise the intifada' chant, Tame's stance on the October 7th Hamas attacks and related claims of sexual violence against Israeli women also contributed to the controversy. During an interview on ABC Radio Sydney, she was questioned about whether she had condemned the reported sexual violence. In response, Tame dismissed the claims as 'propaganda' and stated that they had been 'debunked'. This statement drew further criticism from various groups and individuals. Sources suggest that the inflammatory comments made by Tame, coupled with financial challenges, contributed to the internal situation within the charity. The series of events has led to debates regarding the impact of political activism on charitable organizations and the consequences of public figures expressing controversial viewpoints, particularly when these views are perceived as insensitive or harmful to specific communities. This instance highlights how the actions and statements of influential figures can have significant and complex consequences, impacting both their personal and professional lives, as well as the organizations they represent





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