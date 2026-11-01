Graham Moore FTX Documentary and New TV Series Preview

Explore Graham Moore's FTX documentary featuring Julia Garner and Sam Bankman-Fried. Discover top upcoming TV series including Alien prequel and Muhammad Ali bio.

Graham Moore is directing a new documentary about the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The film examines the bankruptcy in 2022 and subsequent prison sentences for founders. Julia Garner stars as Sam Bankman-Fried in this detailed financial scandal narrative.

Documentary Focus On FTX Scandal

The story of FTX is vast and complex. It represents a $12 billion finance scandal. It is also described as a philosophical betrayal. This narrative is a catastrophic love story that captivates audiences. Moore will focus on specific elements of this truth. The documentary highlights the rise and fall of the company.

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Julia Garner portrays the infamous Sam Bankman-Fried. She is depicted as a gifted couple member. The mogul mayhem in this documentary is juicy. Some deeper underpinning is necessary for this project. Wig aficionados will feast on this visual presentation. The cast delivers a compelling performance of the events.

Alien Prequel And Thriller Series

An Alien prequel series is set in dystopian Los Angeles. The setting is fifty years after Denis Villeneuve movie. The bioengineered replicants are now the ruling class. They oversee the dwindling human population. Staying alive is all that matters for characters. Olwen plays a replicant police detective. She also stars as a human survivor.

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The production design needs to be top-tier. The performances will need to be excellent too. This sci-fi franchise is revered and complex. Making the sequel series is a big challenge. The show brings a new vibe to the genre. Fans await the release with high anticipation levels.

Muhammad Ali Biography And Crime Shows

A new series tackles the breakthrough years of Muhammad Ali. The story covers the early 1960s period. Ali went from Olympic boxing gold medallist to champion. He became the heavyweight champion of the world. The creator is Ben Watkins. He has no shortage of material to draw on.

The series includes high-profile title fights. It also covers Ali's conversion to Islam. Family conflict is a major theme in this bio. Jaalen Best is mentioned in the casting news. Eight episodes actually feels right for this story. The show deals with his pressing new cases.

Additional Upcoming Television Releases

Other series include a European heist thriller. An FBI agent and a master thief are adversaries. They plan to hit a Swiss bank. The series unfolds over three timelines. The plot involves planning and executing a job. Twists and character actors are expected in this show.

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A sports comedy features Owen Wilson as a golfer. He plays Pryce Cahill with a crooked nose. The second season includes a US Open comeback. A workplace comedy is set in Greece. It features an archaeological site discovery. An international conspiracy is intertwined with the plot.

A thriller is set in 2003 Persian Gulf. An American-led coalition deposed Saddam Hussein. A limited series is based on real events. Nixon is played by a veteran American actor. The show features a pinpoint feel for characters. The British comic-drama is set in the 1980s. It features polo-playing media tycoons and ambitious women.