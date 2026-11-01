Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, matching Beyoncé's record for most nominations by a female artist in a single year, while Rosalía follows with nine.

British singer-songwriter Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations with 11 nods, the Recording Academy announced Monday. Her haul ties Beyoncé's record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Raye is nominated for record, song and album of the year for the first time in her career. She also earned nods for songwriter of the year non-classical, several pop categories and music video. Her acclaimed album This Music May Contain Hope anchors her campaign, along with the hit single Where Is My Husband. Despite 15 career Grammy nominations, Raye has never won a competitive award.

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Rosalía Follows With Nine Nods

She previously received the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award. Spanish musician Rosalía follows with nine nominations, days after winning album of the year at the Latin Grammys for Lux. She is a first-time nominee in every category she is up for, including record, song and album of the year, pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.

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Beyoncé continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, scoring her 100th nod for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category. Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and first-time nominee Ella Langley are tied with seven nods each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026 best new artist winner Olivia Dean each earned six nominations.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is nominated for album of the year, her fifth consecutive studio album to receive that honor, a feat matched only by Kendrick Lamar. Swift has 14 previous Grammy wins and is nominated in five categories this year.

Album Of The Year Field Includes

The album of the year field includes Bridgers' Lost Weekend, Dean's The Art of Loving, Langley's Dandelion, Mars' The Romantic, Raye's This Music May Contain Hope, Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Rosalía's Lux and Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. Record of the year nominees are Dean's Man I Need, Langley's Choosin' Texas, Mars' I Just Might, Raye's Where Is My Husband, Rodrigo's the cure, Rosalía's Berghain featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, Swift's The Fate of Ophelia, and Tame Impala and Jennie's Dracula.

Song of the year, which honors songwriters, includes Berghain by Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins. Choosin' Texas by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor also appears.

Other songwriting nominees are hate that i made you love me by Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh; I Knew It, I Knew You by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; Man I Need by Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome; Risk It All by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars; the cure by Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; and Where Is My Husband by Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath. The best new artist category features Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters.

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Songwriter of the year nominees are Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, Raye, Joybeth Taylor and Theron Thomas. Best pop solo performance nominees include Dean's Man I Need, Mars' Risk It All, Raye's Where Is My Husband, Rodrigo's the cure and Rosalía's Sauvignon Blanc.

Best pop duo or group performance includes Lady Gaga and Doechii's Runway, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's Bring Your Love, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer's Click Clack Symphony, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's The Life of a Showgirl, and Tame Impala with Jennie's Dracula. Best rap performance nominees are Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd's Good Flirts, Cardi B's Errtime, De La Soul featuring Nas's Run It Back, T.I.

Australian Artists Receive Recognition

's Let 'Em Know and Don Toliver's Body. Best pop vocal album includes Dean's The Art of Loving and other top contenders. Australian artists also received significant recognition. Tame Impala is nominated for record of the year for Dracula with Jennie, while Baz Luhrmann earned a nomination for Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert.

Jennie, known for the girl group Blackpink, is a first-time nominee; her bandmate Rosé became the first K-pop artist nominated in the record of the year field last year for APT. with Bruno Mars. Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations. The final round of Grammy voting runs from Dec. 10 to Jan. 7.

Awards Ceremony Date And Time

The 2027 Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the evening of Sunday, February 7. For audiences in Australia, the broadcast will occur on the morning of Monday, February 8, due to the time zone difference.