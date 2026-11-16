RAYE leads 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, tying a female record. Harry Styles and Justin Bieber are snubbed while Rosalia and Olivia Rodrigo also secure major spots in the Music industry awards.

Grammy Awards nominations for the 69th annual ceremony were officially announced from New York City on Monday, establishing British singer-songwriter RAYE as the dominant figure of the year. The Recording Academy revealed that RAYE secured an impressive 11 nominations, setting a new benchmark for female artists. This historic achievement places her at the forefront of the music industry recognition for this cycle.

RAYE Sets Record With 11 Nominations

RAYE now ties Beyonce for the most Grammy nominations received by a female artist in a single year. Her second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope, earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The British star also received recognition for her hit track WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! across Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.

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Further accolades for RAYE include nods for Best Music Video and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals for her track Click Clack Symphony with Hans Zimmer. She was also named in Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, and received separate nominations for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance. Upon learning the news, the singer posted an emotional video on Instagram surrounded by loved ones, expressing disbelief at the massive haul.

Historic Shift for Female Artists

For the first time ever, the top six most nominated performers for the Grammy Awards are all female artists. Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia followed RAYE closely with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Olivia Rodrigo each scored seven nominations, reinforcing the shift in industry recognition toward women.

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Olivia Rodrigo earned nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song written for visual media for her contribution to Toy Story 5. Taylor Swift also secured multiple nominations, including Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia. Swift shared her reaction with a video of ice skaters dressed as Toy Story characters, celebrating her co-written song I Knew It, I Knew You.

Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert also received significant attention. Miranda Lambert earned two nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for her collaboration with Zac Brown Band. She also received a nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her 2025 memoir, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

Major Snubs and Notable Exclusions

Despite the celebration, several high-profile artists were notably shut out of the nominations. Three-time Grammy winner Harry Styles failed to receive a single nomination, marking a significant omission from the list. Pop star Justin Bieber also received no nominations, joining the list of major artists excluded from this year's honors.

Madonna earned five nominations for Confessions of a Dancefloor: Part 2, her first nods since 2010. However, fans expressed disappointment that the icon was snubbed in the major categories. The Grammy Awards recognize artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers behind music released over the past year, selected by 16,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

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Industry Reaction and Future Steps

Other notable winners included Zara Larsson and Olivia Dean, who shared their excitement on social media. Olivia Dean, the Best New Artist at the 68th Grammy Awards in February, received six nominations for her album The Art of Loving. She posted a TikTok video from her car to announce the news, highlighting her strong presence in this year's race.

The Recording Academy states that the Grammy Award is the music industry's highest honour as the only peer-recognised award in music. Nominees across 100 categories were selected by the academy members, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the year's musical output. The ceremony will later determine which of these nominated artists will take home the coveted trophies.