A new analysis argues Grand Theft Auto 6 is teaching millions of men emotional skills through its relationship mechanics, with 32.5 million copies sold before launch and annual leave bookings up 29 per cent on game day.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has sold 32.5 million copies before the game was even launched, making it the biggest entertainment release in history. The game is now being credited with inadvertently teaching millions of men how to be better partners.

Employment Hero said annual leave bookings for game day jumped 29 per cent among men taking the day off. In GTA 6, players do better if they treat their girlfriend, Lucia, well. That means taking her on dates, holding her hand, splitting the money fairly and backing her up. Players take on the role of Lucia directly for almost half the game.

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Learning To Be A Better Partner

They learn not only how to keep a girlfriend, but what it feels like to actually be one. The women's movement has spent forever begging men to run a mile in their shoes. This week, a lot of them are doing exactly that in Vice City. The story part of the game alone takes around 80 hours of gameplay.

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Across the world, that adds up to billions of hours of practice at being a better person. On TikTok, men are mimicking the gameplay at home. One posted: Hey honey, I bought the groceries. Others point out that if it makes Lucia happy, it is no surprise it makes their actual girlfriend happy too.

On the flipside, men are being pinned on their ability to paint a wall for their in-game gal pal while their real-life walls and girlfriends are left untouched. Women have been forced to play as men forever. Because men are now being asked to do the same, there is some backlash that perhaps women were pushing the gameplay in this direction. Women make up only about a quarter of game developers, despite 51 per cent of Australian gamers being women.

Men Learn From Male Developers

The women who contributed to this game did so in an industry that does not aim to centre them. Most of what men are learning from GTA 6, they are learning from dudes. With more than 11,500 people in GTA 6's credits, it is one of the biggest creative teams in entertainment history. That is a lot of men who invested 13 years building a game that directly influences other men.

Half of Australian men, 43 per cent, say they are lonely. But relationships have traditionally been an NPC, a non-playable character. If we want young men off the manosphere, we need to give them somewhere else to go to learn and grow. Rockstar Games have gone and built it.

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Men are now holding each other accountable while playing on their mate's account. With the game costing up to $160, many people are playing on someone else's console. One guy posted that his friend gave him very explicit instructions: Before you do anything, make sure you clean up, go to the gym and grab a coffee. He ignored the direction, thinking nah, I am here for the grand theft, and ran off to steal cars.

Accountability And Self Care

His mate returned and screamed: Dude, nooooooooo. Friends don't let friends wreck their virtual chances of a good life in GTA 6. In this game, a key life lesson is that you cannot show up for your girlfriend or steal cars well if you have not looked after yourself first. It is not going to bring world peace.

There is still plenty of stealing cars, shootouts, strip clubs and drug deals. It is rated R18+ for a reason. But the game gives millions of players an opportunity to learn and rewards the right one. This year's International Men's Day theme was the future is everyone.

GTA 6 has given reason to believe that is actually possible. Sarah Moran is the co-founder of Girl Geek Academy and COO of AI health company PatientNotes.