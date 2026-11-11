Brian Barnes Trial Begins Over Murder of Merril Kelly in Quambatook

The Supreme Court trial of Brian Barnes, 68, has begun over the January 2025 murder of 70-year-old Quambatook grandmother Merril Kelly, who was bludgeoned and set on fire after a dispute over cake payment for pool plumbing work.

The murder trial of Brian Barnes, 68, has begun in the Supreme Court sitting at Bendigo over the death of 70-year-old Quambatook grandmother Merril Kelly, whose charred body was found outside the town cemetery in the summer of 2025.

Barnes, known around town as Bert, has pleaded not guilty to murder. He was arrested in Welshmans Reef, about 180 kilometres from the crime scene, hours after the killing. Crown prosecutor Patrick Bourke told the jury that Barnes developed a desire to kill following a dispute over plumbing works at a volunteer-run public swimming pool in Quambatook, about 300 kilometres north-west of Melbourne. Kelly was a pillar of her community, a devoted volunteer and a grandmother of two.

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Merril Kelly's Community Role

She was an active member of various community groups, including the resource centre, which managed local projects, and the memorial swimming pool across from her home. On the first day of the trial on Wednesday, Bourke said Kelly lived with her husband, whom she cared for, but they slept in separate rooms in 2025 as he suffered from late-stage dementia.

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The court heard that in November 2024, Barnes was involved at a working bee at the pool and later fixed a plumbing leak, with Kelly's permission. Text messages showed Kelly telling him the work would be unpaid, with Barnes later replying you have to pay me with cake. Kelly replied that cake is in short supply at my place, not much time to do anything else.

Barnes was offered $200 and a handwritten note as a thank-you for his repairs, but Bourke alleged he later returned the money and demanded to be paid $2000 instead. Barnes lived about 450 metres away on Guthrie Street. By January 2025, he began contacting lawyers, with Kelly telling her daughter she did not want a confrontation and was worried about what people would think about her because of the dispute.

Plumbing Dispute and Social Media

Barnes then posted videos on social media, Bourke said, about a little old woman named Merril before he was banned from the pool over a confrontation with another woman. On January 21, 2025 at 1.42am, the Crown alleged Barnes drove to Kelly's house, entered through an unlocked back door and assaulted her in bed, with bloodstains found throughout the room.

Bourke alleged the accused then dragged Kelly out the back door, down a brick-paved path, along a gravel driveway and into the back of his grey Ford ute, leaving behind one of his blue-painted toenails. He tied her hands in front of her body using black cable ties and drove out to the Quambatook cemetery and put her on the ground, Bourke told the jury.

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The court heard Barnes later told his brother that at the cemetery, he asked Kelly why she had not paid him. When she failed to respond, he poured petrol over her and set her on fire. The local CFA later found her remains about 5am in burnt grass at the edge of the old cemetery. Kelly's body was discovered 4.5 kilometres from her home.

Alleged Killing and Cemetery Attack

Bourke told the court the accused man later drove to his brother's house and told him the killing was premeditated and part of a foolproof plan, before he drove away when told he could not stay there. I prepared it, got what I needed. She deserved it. She had to go, Barnes allegedly said.

In his opening address, Bourke said Barnes later texted his brother to say he planned to go dark until his name was cleared. Barnes was arrested hours later and charged with murder. Kelly's autopsy found her cause of death to be head injuries with skull and jaw fractures, and bleeding on the brain. A cable tie was found around her neck.

Forensic evidence suggested Kelly might have already been dead when she was set on fire, Bourke said. Quambatook is a small Mallee farming town on the Avoca River with a population of about 200. In the front row of the court on Wednesday were Kelly's daughter Rosalie and son Will, who became a paraplegic following a car accident as a teenager. The trial continues.