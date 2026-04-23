Grapevine Virus Detected in Australia: Growers Express Concerns Over Delayed Notification

Grapevine berry inner necrosis virus (GINV) has been officially detected in Australia for the first time, impacting table grapes in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. Growers are concerned about the delayed notification and potential widespread impact on the industry, with no known cure currently available.

A significant threat to Australia 's grape industry has emerged with the official detection of Grapevine berry inner necrosis virus ( GINV ). The virus, already impacting grapevine growth and quality, has been identified in table grapes across Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia 's Riverland region.

However, reports from growers suggest the presence of the virus may extend back several years, raising concerns about delayed awareness and management strategies. The discovery has prompted a wave of questions regarding the virus's entry point into the country, its potential spread to wine grapes, rootstocks, and dried grape varieties, and the long-term implications for the industry.

Authorities acknowledge the possibility of the virus being present for an extended period, but its recent official recognition has spurred a call for comprehensive information and proactive measures. The impact of GINV can manifest in various ways, including restricted vineyard growth, delayed budburst, alterations in leaf coloration and patterns, and a reduction in overall grape quality.

Adam Knoll, manager of Sun World in Mildura, recounts observing symptoms five years ago, highlighting the challenges in diagnosis due to limited testing resources and the novelty of the disease. His experience underscores the difficulties faced by growers in identifying and addressing the issue without official recognition and readily available diagnostic tools. Vinehealth Australia emphasizes the virus's potential to affect a broad range of grape varieties, though current detections are limited to table grapes.

The South Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regions confirms the virus was initially flagged in October 2025, but wasn't classified as a high-priority pest, leading to a delayed notification process for growers. The virus spreads through infected propagation materials like cuttings and grafts, as well as by Erineum mites, commonly known as grape leaf mites. Eradication is currently considered impossible, with no known cure for infected vines.

The lack of a cure and the potential for significant yield losses – estimated at up to 90% in intolerant vines – are causing considerable anxiety within the grape growing community. The asymptomatic nature of the virus in some vines, like those found in the Riverland, further complicates the assessment of its spread and overall impact. Limited published data on GINV adds to the uncertainty, prompting authorities to suspect its wider prevalence.

Growers are now urging for increased testing and transparent communication regarding the virus's distribution. Ian McRae, a member of the Riverland Vine Improvement Committee, expressed concern about the delayed notification, emphasizing the need to understand the extent of the infection and its potential consequences for the wine grape industry. The delayed proactive media approach by authorities is also being questioned, with some suggesting the virus may have already spread extensively.

Vinehealth Australia is now advising vineyard owners to reinforce farmgate biosecurity practices to mitigate further spread. The situation highlights the importance of robust biosecurity measures and rapid response systems to protect Australia's vital agricultural industries from emerging threats. The long-term economic consequences of GINV remain uncertain, but the initial assessments suggest a potentially substantial impact on grape production and the broader wine industry





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