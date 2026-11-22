A new report urges extending subsidies for Geelong and Brisbane refineries while capping mining tax breaks to accelerate clean fuel production and reduce import reliance by 2050.

A new strategic blueprint released by the Grattan Institute proposes a radical overhaul of Australia's fuel security strategy, targeting the nation's last two operational oil refineries for an extended taxpayer lifeline conditioned on a mandatory transition to clean fuel production. The think tank argues that this approach is essential as the country approaches the exhaustion of its commercial crude oil reserves within the next decade.

Core Mechanism For Fuel Security

The Grattan Institute, a non-partisan policy organization based in Melbourne, has directly urged the federal government to underwrite the financial operations of refineries in Geelong and Brisbane beyond the year 2030. This recommendation explicitly includes abandoning previous plans to subsidize the construction of a third refinery, thereby redirecting resources toward modernizing existing infrastructure. The report calls on the government to source at least half the fuel needed to power Australia's road transport, aviation, and mining industries domestically by 2050.

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This domestic sourcing strategy must include significant expansion of electrification capabilities across all major industrial sectors. The report highlights that Australia consumes about 60 billion litres of liquid fuel annually, with 97 per cent of this volume either imported directly or manufactured from foreign crude oil. Currently, Australia possesses just 34 billion litres of commercially viable crude oil reserves, a figure that will be completely exhausted by 2035 at current extraction rates.

Stakeholder Positions And Political Debate

The blueprint was released on a Sunday, following modelling that revealed the war in Iran has already blown out Australia's fuel import bill by $18 billion. This geopolitical shock has fueled inflation and imposed more than $3 billion in additional costs on the federal budget. Alison Reeve, the energy and climate change program director at the Grattan Institute, stated that successive governments had failed to develop a strategy to reduce Australia's reliance on imported fuels, describing the current dependence as no longer tenable.

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The report challenges the broad political consensus behind building a third oil refinery, a project previously backed by the Labor party, the Coalition, and One Nation. Grattan argues that Australia would need to increase crude oil production sixfold before refining capacity would become a genuine constraint on the economy. Consequently, the think tank recommends making current subsidies conditional on sovereign fuel production, requiring both Viva Energy and Ampol to demonstrate credible steps toward switching to clean fuels.

Currently, 86 per cent of the output from the Geelong and Lytton facilities is already dependent on imported crude oil. While the government has paid out just $37 million under its refinery underwriting scheme since 2021 due to the profitable operation of these facilities, Grattan warns that costs could climb to at least $200 million annually as aging plants require expensive upgrades and refining margins come under pressure.

Real-World Impact And Economic Consequences

Among the most politically contentious recommendations is the proposal to cap diesel fuel tax credits for mining companies at $35 million per corporate group annually. This specific measure aims to strip the nation's biggest mining companies of billions of dollars in existing tax concessions to accelerate the electrification of the mining sector. By reducing these concessions, the Grattan Institute estimates the reforms would reduce government spending by $76 billion by 2050.

The report further argues that Australia now consumes more diesel for every dollar of economic output than it did in 2000, despite other developed economies substantially reducing their reliance on diesel over the past 25 years. The proposed capping of credits is designed to cut annual diesel consumption by 3.5 billion litres, forcing a structural shift in how the mining industry powers its heavy machinery.

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On the fiscal side, Grattan estimates that these comprehensive reforms would deliver a net $55 billion benefit to the federal budget by 2050. This long-term financial gain is projected to cut the typical household's annual fuel bill by more than $3300, providing direct relief to consumers while stabilizing the national budget against volatile global oil markets. As the Albanese government foreshadows a tightening of federal spending, these measures offer a pathway to reduce the budget deficit while enhancing energy sovereignty.