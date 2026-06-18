Grave fears for football great Tony Modra after serious motor vehicle accident

Tony Modra, a football great and star for both the Crows and Dockers, was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident south of Adelaide on Thursday. The accident occurred when a truck crashed into a tree on Range Road, Back Valley, about 10 kilometres west of Victor Harbor.

There are grave fears for football great Tony Modra , who was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident south of Adelaide on Thursday. Tony Modra , a star for both the Crows and Dockers , was the sole occupant of the cattle truck involved in the accident.

He was renowned for his high-flying marks and one of the most popular players of the 1990s, playing 165 AFL games, kicking 588 goals. The accident occurred at about 5.15pm local time, with police and emergency services responding to reports that a truck had crashed into a tree on Range Road, Back Valley, about 10 kilometres west of Victor Harbor.

Modra, who works as a cattle farmer on his property at Waitpinga, was awarded life membership at the Crows in 2008 and remained a friendly, familiar face at Adelaide Oval as a regular at Crows home games in his role as club ambassador





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Tony Modra Motor Vehicle Accident Crows Dockers High-Flying Marks Popular Player 1990S AFL Games Goals Life Membership Club Ambassador All-Australian Mark Of The Year Goal Of The Year

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