Security specialist Naomi Oakley reports a surge in demand for undercover guards at funerals, with inquiries rising from every six weeks to weekly, as family feuds and ex-partners turn services into battlegrounds.

Security specialist Naomi Oakley says demand for undercover guards at funerals has surged from one inquiry every six weeks to once a week. There were 140 mourners at one funeral, so no one gave a second look at the two soberly dressed members who sat silently near the doors of the chapel.

If asked about their connection, they had a rehearsed backstory of knowing the deceased through work, although they had lost contact recently. They were undercover security guards, planted after alerts that a relative of the recently departed was likely to kick off. They had photos of the suspect and had prepared plans to intercept the potential troublemaker before there was a physical confrontation. It is a new and disturbing trend: the need for specialist security guards at funerals.

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Surge in Demand for Funeral Security Guards

Former policewoman Naomi Oakley is an industry leader in bespoke security, usually for teen parties and weddings that could get out of hand. Increasingly she is sending teams to funerals where grief risks becoming the flipside to anger. Bad blood between relatives can spill over at emotion-charged services, and relatives who have not spoken for years are forced into close company with potentially disastrous results.

Recently, the peace of reflection was shattered when two brothers began bashing on the windows of a chapel just before the service. In another case, mourners were told to stay in their cars at the cemetery until order was restored. Recently a divisional van was called to remind those present to remain civil. In one dispute Oakley was called in when an elderly man was dying, following a squabble over the will and allegations of a rip-off.

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Without a court order, it is impossible to ban someone from the service. Everyone is entitled to grieve, says Oakley. Given the circumstances and the potential risks, we allocate security staff to cover the chapel, cemetery and wake, she says. The intention is to allow the family to grieve without having to manage an ongoing conflict.

Her staff built a human wall to allow one man, who was not welcome, to place a flower at the grave. Satisfied, he then left. A wife received multiple death threats from the deceased's ex-partner and called in Oakley's security firm, U-Nome.

Arrest of Offender at Wake Function Room

First Oakley took her client to a police station to request an intervention order, which was still being processed on the day of the funeral. The offender turned up at the chapel in disguise, then hid behind a tree, before arriving at the cemetery in a different outfit. She was finally arrested by police and served with the order at a suburban pub where the wake was being held in a function room.

She had a history of violence and drug abuse, a family member said. She made it clear she was going to be there even though her own daughter told her she was not welcome. It was such a horrible feeling knowing there could be violence. The wife basically had a bodyguard for the whole day.

When she turned up at the wake I rang the police, and they were there in 10 minutes, served her with the intervention order and took her away. In another case, the survivor of decades of family violence just wanted to farewell her son in peace. Her ex-partner was convicted of causing her serious injury, and the drug-affected offender arrived, turning a tragic day into a terrifying one for his ex-partner.

He attempted to assault one of my staff, says Oakley. She has trained her teams to attempt to de-escalate by not automatically trying to stop potentially aggressive mourners. They may, she says, encourage the person to visit the grave or chapel separate from the other mourners, to say goodbye. People just seem to have shorter fuses these days, she says.

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Long Standing Family Disputes Explode

The issues are usually there long before the funeral: money disputes, old feuds, or history of family violence. There can be family disputes that have simmered away for years that just explode at the service or the cemetery. Funeral homes welcome us because they tell us some of their staff have been assaulted when they have attempted to intervene. Usually the troublemaker turns up late, and it kicks off at the cemetery.

The rule of thumb is a wake should involve cold-cuts, not uppercuts; party pies, not black eyes; and slabs, not jabs. One funeral director says, if there is an errant family member making threats, we say that we are not a security service and if they need that they need to provide it themselves. On rare occasions we may notify police of a potential problem, the director says. He said at one gangster funeral a prisoner was allowed to attend.

He and his brother went to the toilet and came out sniffing badly, he says. The prison guards stood there just shaking their heads. At the funeral of a murdered gangster the grief is as real as for anyone else, but to be honest, they can be rather entertaining. Sunglasses in place, the mourners, including Mick Gatto, leave the funeral for Desmond Tuppence Moran in 2009.

Some hate the media attending while others parade in front of the cameras hoping to make the papers and evening news. Underbelly books and I received a call from one of the pallbearers. I expected a blast. Instead he suggested he would be a perfect choice to fill a role in the upcoming Underbelly TV show as he was a part-time actor.

Theft and Deception at Crime Funerals

Naturally, I agreed. At Carl Williams' funeral someone stole the cross from the coffin and money from the collection plate. Mourners were ushered out the back to return through the front to make it look as if it was standing room only. Crime matriarch Judy Moran's father, Leo Brooks, was the part-time doorman and problem solver for the Carlton Football Club and a full-time mover of stolen property.

When he died in 2000 the club lent the family the 1982 premiership flag to be draped on Leo's coffin. There were reports the same flag was used for Judy Moran's son, Mark, who was murdered a month later, although there is no readily available pictorial proof. The trouble was the principle of lending requires the borrower to return the item to the lender, a concept foreign to the Morans. This what-is-yours-is-mine theory caused the Und