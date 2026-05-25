Great Barrier Reef's Coral Trade raises Sustainability Concerns

The trade in live corals from the Great Barrier Reef has raised concerns among experts and conservationists due to the lack of sustainability in the industry. The reef is facing severe and repeated mass bleaching events, and the trade in live corals has been criticized for its lack of sustainability.

The Great Barrier Reef 's coral trade has raised concerns among experts and conservationists. The reef is facing severe and repeated mass bleaching events, and the trade in live corals has been criticized for its lack of sustainability.

Most of the corals removed from the reef are sold on the international market, primarily to the United States, and are used in private aquariums. The trade in live corals is worth an annual $25 million and is legal, with private operators licensed by the Queensland government to collect soft and hard corals, sea anemones, and coral rubble.

However, critics argue that the industry is incentivized to target particular species due to the high demand for colorful corals, and there is little data collection or analysis on the risk coral extraction has on the broader ecosystem





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Great Barrier Reef Coral Trade Sustainability Mass Bleaching

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