Craig Silvey's ex-partner Clare Testoni speaks of 'great betrayal' after child exploitation crimes

Clare Testoni, ex-partner of disgraced author Craig Silvey, has spoken of the 'great betrayal' she and their three young children suffered after his child exploitation crimes. Silvey was jailed this week for seven months.

Clare Testoni, the ex-partner of disgraced Australian author Craig Silvey, has spoken of the 'great betrayal' she and their three young children suffered after his child exploitation crimes.

Clare Testoni Speaks Of Great Betrayal

Silvey was jailed this week for seven months for possessing and distributing graphic images and videos of child exploitation. In a statement posted online yesterday evening, Testoni described the past year as 'the hardest year of my life' since Silvey's arrest in January. She said she and her children are 'secondary victims' of his crimes. Testoni, a writer, separated from Silvey after 13 years following his arrest.

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She is understood to have moved from Fremantle to New South Wales. In her statement, she wrote: 'The father of my children and my partner of 13 years revealed himself not to be the man I thought he was.

' She continued: 'While I was aware he was stressed and his mental health was suffering I had no idea what was truly going on. I had seven month old twins, a three year old, I had been drowning in motherhood and in his growing absence.

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' Testoni expressed sorrow for those harmed: 'I am sorry for those who have been hurt by Craig's crimes. I'm especially sorry for the victims,' she wrote, adding: 'All children deserve to be safe and loved. That is what I hope to provide for my girls.

' She described the impact on her life: 'With little children and no employment, this betrayal came at the time in my life when I was most financially and socially vulnerable. It is hard to rebuild friendships after escaping a toxic relationship when you are the sole parent to three under four.

Testoni Claims Silvey Overshadowed Career

' Testoni also claimed Silvey overshadowed her career and discouraged her ambitions. 'I am a creative myself, and a writer. Craig has already been a shadow that occluded me at times in my career,' she wrote.

'He supported many of my endeavours with enthusiasm but in the last six years he had stopped reading my work when I shared it with him, discouraged me from continuing my PhD when we had our first child, and generally prioritised his own more lucrative career over mine. ' Despite separating, Testoni acknowledged Silvey remains the father of their children: 'We separated as soon as I learned of his crimes but he remains the father of our children.

Reconciling how he will be in their lives is an ongoing project that I don't think anyone else can understand until it happens to them.

' Silvey, bestselling author of Jasper Jones, was found with numerous sexually explicit images and videos involving children and adults on his laptop and mobile phone when police raided his Fremantle home in January. He had also engaged in an online conversation with another user on a pornography website, using the username 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy'.

In the chat, Silvey described himself as a 'Fremantle guy' before telling the user 'you sound amazing ... we have very similar interests, would love to chat more; do you have Signal or Session?

Silvey Chat Revealed Obsession With Taboos

' The pair moved to an encrypted messaging app, where he said he was 'extremely open-minded and obsessed with taboos' and preferred boys aged five-plus before adding that 'eight was the perfect age'. Silvey, who has been shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Literary Award and the International Dublin Literary Award, also wrote he was 'drooling' over a sexually explicit photo of a naked man and boy together.

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He also wrote: 'I love, love, love, love mums being intimate with little boys. I think it's the sexiest and most beautiful thing in the world.

Judge Called Material Repulsive And Degrading

' In sentencing him, Judge Hayley Cormann said the material he possessed and his communications about it were 'repulsive' and 'degrading'. After being jailed, Silvey issued a 9000-word apology, revealing he was abused as a child. He said that throughout his life he had always been able to find the right words 'but articulating the depth of my contrition and the enormity of my remorse feels beyond my aptitude for language'.

'I am guilty of these offences. I am appalled and mortified by my conduct, and I am deeply, profoundly sorry,' he wrote.

'It is re-traumatising to victims, and perpetuates a cycle of harm. ' Silvey said he betrayed the trust of thousands of people across the country, including those who had read his books, many of whom reacted to his offending with 'shock, dismay, disgust, concern and disappointment'.

'I am painfully aware of the possible assumption that my offence must have been informed by a horrible and inappropriate attraction, and that my behaviour must then be connected to sinister and ulterior motivations,' he wrote. Silvey said he had carried a history of 'trauma, shame and anxiety' through most of his life. He said he suffered a 'crisis of mental health and a destructive, despairing breakdown' before he offended.

Silvey is best known for his 2009 coming-of-age novel Jasper Jones, considered a modern Australian classic and adapted into a feature film and several stage productions. He has also been recognised for other books, including Rhubarb, Honeybee - which won the Australian Indie Book Award in 2021 - and the children's novel Runt, which was also made into a film.

Publishers Allen & Unwin and Fremantle Press, which released Rhubarb, stopped promoting his books after Silvey was charged and most of his titles were removed from reading lists across the country. His books were also permanently removed from the school curriculum, with the Education Department declaring there was 'absolutely no place in our school system for works authored by someone who is admitted to such serious crimes'.