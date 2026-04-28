Greece: 89-Year-Old Arrested After Athens Shooting Spree Injures Four

An 89-year-old man has been arrested in Greece after allegedly opening fire with a shotgun at a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, wounding at least four people. The motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

An unsettling series of events unfolded in Athens , Greece , on Tuesday as an 89-year-old man allegedly engaged in a shooting spree targeting both a social security office and a courthouse in the city center.

The incidents resulted in injuries to at least four individuals, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and raising questions about the motive behind the attacks. The suspect, now in custody after being apprehended near Patra, approximately 210 kilometers west of Athens, initiated the violence at a branch of EFKA, Greece’s social security agency. According to police reports, the man discharged a shotgun, striking an employee in the leg.

Security camera footage circulating in local media depicts a man, seemingly the suspect, calmly walking with a short-barreled shotgun, offering a chilling visual of the prelude to the attack. Following the incident at the social security office, the gunman reportedly utilized a taxi to travel to a nearby court building. There, he proceeded to fire multiple shots within the courthouse, causing minor injuries to four female court clerks.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect abandoned the shotgun at the scene, alongside letters purportedly addressed to various newspapers, suggesting a deliberate attempt to communicate his reasons for the actions. The immediate aftermath saw ambulance crews rushing to the courthouse, transporting the injured clerks to hospitals for medical attention. Stratis Dounias, the head of the judiciary employees union in Athens, confirmed the injuries sustained by the four women, describing them as slight.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but initial reports from state broadcaster ERT indicate that the gunman left behind envelopes containing documents at the courthouse, presumably outlining his justifications. Alexandros Varveris, the head of EFKA, provided a detailed account of the social security office attack, stating that the gunman specifically went to the fourth floor, warned an employee to take cover, and then fired, hitting another employee in the leg.

Varveris emphasized that the gunman did not appear to have intentionally targeted the employee he wounded. The injured employee received immediate medical attention, including the application of a tourniquet by police officers at the scene, before being transported to a hospital. The arrest of the 89-year-old suspect near Patra brings a temporary resolution to this alarming situation, but the investigation is ongoing to fully understand the circumstances that led to these violent acts.

The incident has understandably shaken the community, as gun violence is relatively uncommon in Greece, a country where firearm ownership is permitted but subject to strict regulations. The presence of letters addressed to newspapers suggests a premeditated act with a clear intent to publicize the gunman’s grievances. The authorities are currently analyzing the contents of these letters to gain insight into the suspect’s motivations and potential connections to any broader issues.

The focus now shifts to a thorough investigation, including a psychological evaluation of the suspect, to determine the root causes of this unprecedented event and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The Greek public is awaiting further details as the investigation unfolds, hoping for a comprehensive understanding of the factors that contributed to this disturbing episode of violence in the heart of Athens.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for unexpected acts of violence and the importance of robust security measures and mental health support systems





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