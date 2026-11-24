The Greens support Labor to pass Digital Duty of Care legislation while Penny Wong warns of US-China rivalry and ANZ predicts early rate cuts.

The Australian Greens have formally agreed to back the government's Digital Duty of Care bill, ensuring its passage through the Senate later today. This pivotal political maneuver allows the Labor Party to secure the necessary majority in the upper house for the first time without requiring bipartisan support from the Coalition. The opposition has explicitly confirmed it will not vote in favor of the legislation, leaving the Greens as the decisive balance of power in the chamber.

Communications Minister Anika Wells expressed deep disappointment regarding the political landscape surrounding the bill. She stated that the Coalition has missed a crucial opportunity to support significant reform, describing their opposition as baffling after months of focusing on unfounded concerns about political censorship and government overreach. Wells argued that these political distractions are irrelevant compared to the tangible dangers facing young people online, specifically citing the phone under the pillow as the real threat rather than abstract monsters.

Also read Labor Presses Small Business Digital Duty Exemptions as COP31 Ends Without Fossil Fuel Pact

Minister Highlights Global Security Risks

Foreign Minister Penny Wong delivered a stark warning about global security during a major address to the Senate, highlighting the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China. Wong accused both superpowers of eroding the existing world order, noting that Beijing is actively seeking to reshape global structures to serve its own interests. Simultaneously, she pointed out that Washington is altering its relationships with traditional allies, which has exposed them to new and unpredictable pressures.

The foreign minister emphasized that Australia cannot afford to abandon its critical ties with the United States despite the increasing uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape. Wong described a scenario where great powers compete across every domain with less regard for the guardrails that previously prevented conflict. She acknowledged the anxiety many Australians feel regarding the turmoil in the world and its direct effects on domestic stability and economic security.

Advertisement

Market Signals Shift on Interest Rates

ANZ has become the first of Australia's big four banks to bring forward its prediction for Reserve Bank interest rate cuts, signaling a potential shift in market expectations. Adam Boyton, the head of Australian economics at the bank, explained that this revised forecast depends heavily on a further deterioration in the labor market. Additionally, the prediction assumes that underlying inflation will fall back into the two-to-three percent target band on a quarterly basis.

This forward-looking stance contrasts sharply with the outlook from other major financial institutions. Forecasters at the remaining big banks, along with major firms like AMP and JP Morgan, still predict that the RBA will not start cutting rates until the second half of next year. The divergence in predictions highlights the uncertainty surrounding inflation trajectories and the resilience of the domestic economy in the face of global headwinds.

Cost of Living Crisis Deepens for Renters

The latest National Shelter snapshot reveals that the housing market has reached a definitive ceiling of affordability, leaving tenants unable to absorb further price increases. The data shows that renters are struggling significantly to cover existing prices, creating a severe strain on household budgets across the country. This stagnation indicates that the market has hit a breaking point where standard rental adjustments are no longer sustainable for the majority of tenants.

Dan McKenna from Housing All Australians described the situation as an economic and productivity crisis for the nation, noting that businesses are unable to fill shifts because staff cannot secure housing. While the Federal Government points to rent assistance and the creation of fifty-five thousand new social and affordable homes as solutions, McKenna argues that more drastic action is required to address the widespread impact on various areas of life.

Advertisement

Nvidia Reappointment Sparks Political Debate

Members of the US Congress have reacted with swift, bipartisan fury to the reappointment of chief Jensen Huang at Nvidia, a decision made at the behest of President Donald Trump. Trump stated to CNBC that he attended a board meeting where the decision was taken and assured members of the board that there was no national security threat. He claimed that the company provided assurances regarding their operations, citing that they know a lot about the potential risks involved.

However, the move has raised serious questions about corruption and accountability. Incoming chairman of the House oversight committee Robert Garcia stated that the move raises serious national security and corruption questions. Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren told NBC News that Trump's direct involvement and unanswered questions about Huang's conduct require a full investigation. She emphasized the need for real accountability to stop what she described as an ongoing problem within the company's leadership structure.

Health and Sports Developments

A new study published today has found that struggling to sleep in hot and humid conditions is consistently linked to lower performance on associative memory tasks. University of Newcastle lead author Anna Behler noted that a decline in this type of memory could serve as an early sign of serious neurological conditions such as dementia or cognitive impairment. The findings highlight the critical importance of sleep quality in maintaining long-term brain health and cognitive function.

In sports news, Sam Kerr has spoken about how a change of clubs and countries has revitalized her energy levels. This personal renewal comes at a crucial time in the lead-up to next year's Women's World Cup. Kerr's renewed vigor is expected to play a significant role in the Matildas' campaign, providing a boost to the team as they prepare for the global tournament.