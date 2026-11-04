Green Senator Jordon Steele-John Stalked and Extorted by Ex-Partner WA Police Charge

Western Australian police have charged a 40-year-old woman with stalking and extortion targeting Greens senator Jordon Steele-John, coinciding with internal party investigations.

Western Australian law enforcement agencies have formally charged a 40-year-old woman with serious criminal offenses involving federal politician Jordon Steele-John. The Greens senator became the target of alleged stalking and extortion attempts, leading to an arrest that has sparked significant public attention and internal political discussion within the Australian Greens party.

Specific Charges and Court Proceedings

Police officials confirmed that detectives from the family violence investigation squad have laid two specific counts against the accused woman. These charges include one count of aggravated stalking with the intent to intimidate the senator, and a second count of demanding property through written threats, which is legally classified as extortion.

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The accused woman is scheduled to appear before a Perth magistrates court on Thursday morning for her initial hearing. Law enforcement authorities expect to present the formal allegations during this proceeding, marking the first public judicial step in a case that involves high-profile political figures in Western Australia.

Political Context and Internal Party Investigations

This legal development occurs against a backdrop of intense scrutiny regarding Steele-John's conduct. The senator did not attend parliamentary sessions last week following a formal complaint lodged by a group of Greens members. These members submitted a three-page letter to the Greens leader, demanding a comprehensive investigation into allegations that Steele-John acted inappropriately toward women over a multi-year period.

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The allegations cited by the party members span a timeframe from 2017 to 2025. In response to reports published by Nine newspapers, Steele-John released a detailed 2,400-word statement explicitly denying all accusations leveled against him. The party has since commissioned an independent investigation to review these complaints, which have now been officially referred to the relevant authorities for assessment.

Official Statements and Public Response

A spokesperson for Senator Steele-John issued a brief comment regarding the criminal charges, stating that the senator would not provide further commentary on the active police investigation at this time. This refusal to elaborate is a standard legal protocol for individuals facing active criminal proceedings, ensuring that the judicial process remains unaffected by public statements.

The connection between the criminal charges and the internal political disputes remains under review. While the police are focusing on the alleged stalking and extortion, the separate matter of the conduct allegations initiated by party members is being handled through distinct internal and independent review mechanisms within the Green political structure.

Implications for Political Transparency

The convergence of criminal charges and political allegations has raised questions about transparency and accountability in Australian politics. Steele-John's absence from parliament highlights the complex interplay between legal obligations and political duties. The independent investigation commissioned by the WA Greens is expected to provide further clarity on the conduct allegations made by the group of members.

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As the case proceeds through the Perth legal system, the political ramifications may extend beyond the immediate charges. Stakeholders in the Greens party are closely monitoring both the criminal proceedings and the outcomes of the independent review, as these developments could influence future party leadership decisions and public perception of the senator's tenure.