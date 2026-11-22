Senator Sarah Hanson-Young confirms optimism regarding the Digital Duty of Care bill. Small businesses are exempt. Focus shifts to suing tech giants before year-end.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has expressed strong optimism that the Australian Greens will reach a binding agreement with the Albanese government regarding the Digital Duty of Care legislation by the end of the current week. This pivotal development occurs during the final sitting week of the parliamentary year, a period characterized by intense legislative activity across the Senate. The Greens and the government are racing against the calendar to resolve outstanding amendments before members of parliament depart for their annual recess.

Small Business Exemptions Clarified

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry previously raised valid concerns that the proposed legislation might inadvertently trap small enterprises within its regulatory framework. In response to these industry anxieties, the government has confirmed that low-risk small businesses will be explicitly exempt from the new digital duty of care laws. Marise Payne, speaking on behalf of the legislative intent, emphasized that the regime is designed to target large technology platforms rather than create bureaucratic burdens for local enterprises.

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Senator Payne clarified that a low-risk website operated by a café or a bookkeeper is unlikely to cause significant harm to its users. Consequently, these entities will not be subject to the stringent requirements of the law once the Digital Duty of Care commences. This exemption ensures that small business owners do not need to engage expensive legal counsel to determine if their online presence falls under the scope of the act.

Legal Liability and Corporate Penalties

The core mechanism of the Digital Duty of Care places the onus on major technology companies to prevent foreseeable harms on their online platforms before they occur. The legislation carries substantial financial penalties, with potential fines exceeding $100 million for non-compliance. Senator Payne stressed that the answer regarding applicability must be in black and white within the legislation itself, providing clear boundaries for corporate compliance.

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Marise Payne highlighted that the intention is to shift responsibility onto tech giants to protect Australians from digital harms proactively. This approach aims to stop harm before it happens, rather than dealing with the aftermath. The legislation seeks to establish a clear legal standard for how large platforms must manage content and protect user safety in the digital space.

Greens Demand Right to Sue

Despite progress on exemptions, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young stated she is working hard to finalize a deal that includes the Greens' non-negotiable amendment. This key demand involves enabling Australians to sue tech companies directly if they suffer harm due to platform failures. Senator Hanson-Young noted that the government has opened the door to allowing individuals and organizations to take big tech to court.

She indicated that the ball is now in the government's court to deliver amendments that will strengthen the laws sufficiently to satisfy the Greens. The ability for private citizens to seek legal recourse against corporations represents a significant shift in accountability for online safety. This provision is critical for the Greens as they seek to ensure the law has teeth and real-world enforcement mechanisms.

Legislative Calendar and Next Steps

The Senate faces a busy schedule as it attempts to land deals on several bills the government wants passed by the end of the week. In addition to the Digital Duty of Care, the legislative agenda includes the gas reservation scheme, reforms to trusts, changes to the capital gains discount, and updates to private health insurance regulations. Each of these items requires careful negotiation and resolution before the parliamentary year concludes.

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Meanwhile, other national security issues are also under scrutiny, with expected announcements regarding AI as a national security challenge. The government continues to insist that all is fine with the AUKUS agreement despite ongoing debates. As the week progresses, the focus remains on delivering these critical policy changes to ensure a productive final session for the Australian parliament.