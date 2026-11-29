Greens leader Ellen Sandell says the party is ready to form the official opposition after projecting seven lower house seats and nearly 15 per cent of the primary vote, while Labor braces for near extinction-level results and urges scrutineers in Essendon.

Greens leader Ellen Sandell says the party is ready to form the official opposition in the next parliament after its resounding success in the inner city and as Labor braces for near extinction-level results.

Greens Project Strong Seat Gains

On Sunday, Labor was urging volunteers to help scrutineer the vote count in Essendon, a three-way battle between Labor, the Greens and the Liberals, because the result could determine which party spends the next four years as the formal opposition. With more than 60 per cent of votes counted, The Age has projected seven seats for the Greens: Melbourne, Richmond, Brunswick, Northcote, Pascoe Vale, Footscray and Preston.

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The party is also in a strong position in Prahran and a chance in Albert Park and Essendon. The party has attracted a statewide primary vote of nearly 15 per cent, up about 3.4 per cent on its 2022 performance and delivering its best result ever. Labor's disastrous 18 per cent hit to its primary vote and the jump in support for the Coalition and One Nation mean the party is unlikely to win double-digit seats in parliament's lower house.

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It raises the genuine prospect the Greens may form opposition, although postal votes, which tend to skew conservative, are among those yet to be counted. Sandell told reporters outside Parliament House on Sunday afternoon: You might be even looking at potentially the new opposition for Victoria, the first Greens opposition in Australian history. She added: This result is better than we had even imagined.

Labour Urges Scrutineer Volunteers

Some 18 Greens incumbents and candidates across both houses of parliament attended the press conference, a sign of the party's ambitions. Labor Party branch members were on Sunday urged to assist with the count in Essendon, where candidate Kat Theodosis was trailing the Liberals' Tommy Le Deux. The result is too close to call, and Greens candidate James Williams could leapfrog Theodosis on preferences.

Internal communications seen by The Age reveal Labor believes the outcome in Essendon could determine which party forms the official opposition. Labor was urgently seeking party members to scrutinise the counting process and ensure every vote is counted correctly. Sandell said the Coalition's massive majority in the state election was not an endorsement by voters of Liberal policies, and One Nation's primary vote of 20 per cent, more than that of the Greens and Labor, was a protest vote.

Speaker Determines Opposition Leader

Sandell said: The Greens stand ready to be that fearless, progressive alternative that people can turn to. The party will take the fight to the Coalition on its plan to scrap Treaty, privatise Victoria's sewerage operations and extract more gas. Even if the Greens win more seats than Labor, they may not form the official opposition. Election analyst Antony Green said the position of leader of the opposition was appointed by the Speaker of the House.

Conventionally, the Speaker appoints the leader of whichever non-government party has the largest number of lower house seats, but that could be complicated given the likely mix of Greens, Labor and One Nation MPs. The Speaker may consider factors such as primary vote, upper house representation and parliamentary experience in designating the official opposition.

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Green said: The Greens could have more MPs than Labor but there could be two One Nation MPs who might choose not to support the Greens as opposition. He added: If members of the opposition object to the Speaker's choice, they can move a motion naming someone else to be opposition leader. It is an issue of who the Speaker chooses, and the parliament can disagree with his decision.

The Speaker is yet to be appointed, but will be a member of the Coalition government. Even if the Greens form opposition, it may struggle to push its legislative agenda with the Coalition holding a massive majority in the lower house and One Nation tipped to hold the balance of power in the upper house.

Upper House Accountability Strategy

Deputy leader Sarah Mansfield, who is looking to retain her upper house seat in the Western Melbourne region, said the party would work to keep the Coalition accountable in the Legislative Council, including siding with One Nation on issues like the privatisation of public assets. Mansfield said: The Greens will do what we have always done in the upper house, which is to take a stand on the issues that matter most to us and that represent positive, progressive, bold politics.

She acknowledged the upper house results were in their infancy and said the party would work with anyone else who wants to join in an agenda that supports those things.