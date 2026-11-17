The Greens will consult members on whether to drop their opposition to military aid for Ukraine after leader David Shoebridge's remarks drew widespread condemnation.

The Greens are considering abandoning their opposition to Australian military aid for Ukraine after party leader David Shoebridge's remarks on the issue alarmed party members and attracted widespread condemnation.

Shoebridge told this masthead after winning the leadership in October that the Greens do not support military aid to Ukraine. He said the party would support such aid only if it were backed by the United Nations Security Council, but critics have noted Russia would inevitably use its veto power to block any such move.

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Heated criticism from allies and Russia

The stance drew heated criticism from Labor, the Coalition, the Ukrainian diaspora and the Ukraine Green Party, who said it was dangerously naive and played into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands. Plenary minutes from the Greens' national conference, held in Adelaide earlier this month, state the party will consult members across Australia to determine its position on providing military aid to peoples facing invasion or occupation, including military aid to Ukraine.

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Forums will be held among Greens member bodies over coming months before the party's national council meeting in January, according to the plenary minutes obtained by this masthead. The motion notes that Greens positions are ultimately decided by the party's policy coordinating committee and national conference.

A Greens source, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters, said the successful passage of the motion showed there was significant disquiet within the party about Shoebridge's comments and that many members wanted a clearer pro-Ukraine stance. Members from Shoebridge's NSW branch were among those leading the charge on the motion, which was backed by all states and territories except Western Australia and the Northern Territory, who abstained, and the Australian Capital Territory, who opposed it.

Policy principles favour non military conflict

The Greens policy principles state that the party supports a ban on issuing defence export licences and that non-military conflict resolution is the most effective way of building and promoting peace. A spokesperson for Shoebridge said the party determines policy at the member level as a grassroots party and that this is a long-standing process. The spokesperson added that Greens membership regularly holds meetings and discussions on a variety of issues and that this is encouraged.

Shoebridge has repeatedly stressed that the party supports the transfer of non-military aid to Ukraine and the imposition of tough sanctions on Russia. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Shoebridge's first move as Greens leader was to stop supporting military aid for Ukraine. She said everybody except Shoebridge knows Putin can use his veto in the UN Security Council.

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Wong called the Greens position embarrassingly naive and said that if Shoebridge had his way, Putin would be able to do whatever he wants. The Green Party of Ukraine said it was stunned by the absurdity of a position it argued was detached from reality. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who lost the leadership contest to Shoebridge last month, broke with her leader to say she supported giving Ukraine military aid if necessary to protect its sovereignty.

Hanson Young breaks with leader on aid

She told the ABC that if that is the support people need to defend themselves from Russia's invasion, Australians need to support it. She said the party always wants to de-escalate military violence and wants humanitarian and diplomatic support, but cannot allow people to be left fending for themselves. Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko has urged the Greens to rethink their position.

He said even the most pacifist of observers would recognise that the United Nations has enshrined the right of all nations to defend themselves against invasion, and that is what Ukraine is doing.