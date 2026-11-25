The Albanese government has secured Greens support for a 30 per cent minimum tax on discretionary trusts and ended fuel tax subsidies for private jet owners, while also carving pensioners out of private health insurance rebate cuts.

The Albanese government has secured a deal with the Greens to pass controversial changes to discretionary trusts, while also ending fuel tax subsidies for private jet owners and carving pensioners out of cuts to private health insurance rebates.

The agreements, announced on Wednesday, will see the Greens support key legislation in the Senate. The trust tax will impose a minimum 30 per cent tax rate on income received from discretionary trusts from 2029-30, raising an estimated $4.5 billion in its first year. Private jet owners will now pay the same fuel excise rate as motorists: 53.7 cents a litre, up from 3.56 cents per litre of aviation fuel.

Also read Butler in talks with Greens to bring aged care rebate changes back to Senate

Shoebridge targets wealthy private jet owners

Greens leader David Shoebridge said it was a disgrace that wealthier individuals with private aircraft only paid a fraction of the fuel excise. He said the change would force the ultra-wealthy to pay the same effective rate as ordinary Australians during a cost of living crisis. Shoebridge named prominent figures such as Gina Rinehart, Clive Palmer and Pauline Hanson as examples of those who would now pay more.

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The Greens had hoped Labor would close a loophole for non-taxpaying entities like private schools, religious institutions and sporting clubs. Instead, the parties struck a deal that will give the tax office extra resources and stronger probity frameworks to better target trust distributions to cults and charities without a deductible recipient endorsement.

Greens treasury spokesperson Nick McKim said discretionary trusts are basically a legalised defrauding of the Commonwealth that is overwhelmingly exploited by super wealthy people to avoid paying their fair share. He said the tax system will be a little bit fairer because the government is cracking down on the top 1 per cent. The law was announced in the government's May budget. Small businesses and industry groups had forecast a $1 billion hit if the changes took effect.

Business leaders warn of trust tax costs

They pleaded with the government to abandon the proposal amid a cost of living crisis. The Business Council of Australia said employers would be hit twice: once to comply with the new rules and a second time when they paid the higher tax. The Coalition opposed the measures over businesses' concerns, leaving the Greens as Labor's sole negotiating partner in the upper house.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor accused the government of cutting a dirty deal with the Greens in a war against small businesses. The Greens also secured a major win early on Wednesday after the government agreed to carve out pensioners from its bill to decrease private health insurance rebates for over-65s. The legislation had received public condemnation and was thrown out of the Senate last month by the Greens, Coalition and crossbench.

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Pensioners carved out of health rebate cuts

Shoebridge said the changes would stop 1.2 million pensioners from being forced to pay more. He said around 2 million insured older Australians lived on less than $37,000 a year, and these cuts would have left people going hungry or missing other essentials with no plan to reinvest in healthcare. He added that at a time when the ultra-wealthy are making more and more, it was always wrong for Labor to even consider going after pensioners.

Labor had promised the $3 billion in savings from the budget measure would be spent on more aged care beds. Health minister Mark Butler said the government would fund the same amount despite the carve out. Butler acknowledged a deal was impossible without the major concession, saying the government recognises the realities of the Senate and that reaching agreement was necessary to secure passage of the bill and deliver important investments into aged care.

Labor seeks final gas reservation deal

The week's deals with the Greens to pass three pieces of legislation in the dying hours of the parliamentary year has left Labor with just one more hurdle: the gas reservation scheme. The government is eager to pass four key pieces of legislation before parliament finishes for the year. Industry minister Madeleine King told News24 it was still the federal government's intention to get the laws passed this week.

The trust tax concessions are the latest in a volley of recent wins for the minor party.