WA Police Charge Woman, 40, Over Stalking of Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John

WA Police family violence squad detectives charged a 40-year-old woman, the former partner of Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John, with aggravated stalking and extortion. The charge came the same day the WA Greens launched an independent investigation into Steele-John's conduct.

WA Police family violence investigation squad detectives charged a 40-year-old woman on Wednesday with aggravated stalking and extortion targeting Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John. The woman is the senator's former partner.

The charge was laid the same day the WA Greens announced the start of an independent investigation into Steele-John's conduct. Police allege the woman attempted to intimidate the Western Australian senator and demand property through written threats. She faces one count of aggravated stalking with intent to intimidate the senator. She also faces a separate charge of demanding property by written threats.

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Alleged Harassment And Stealthing Claims

Police describe the alleged behaviour as targeted harassment. The woman has denied harassment or making any threats. She told this masthead that after Steele-John revealed he was seeing someone else, she had a full-on meltdown and sent a flurry of messages. The woman previously accused Steele-John of removing a condom during sex without consent, an act known as stealthing.

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WA Police investigated that claim but closed the inquiry with no charges laid. Her relationship with Steele-John last year was cited in a letter sent last month to new Greens leader David Shoebridge. Seven current and former Greens members and political staffers signed the letter urging him to investigate allegations about the WA senator's inappropriate comments around women. Signatories raised concerns about the senator's behaviour in the presence of women over nearly a decade.

Steele-John has denied any wrongdoing regarding the conduct allegations. In November 2025, Steele-John was granted an interim restraining order, ex parte, against the woman. The order barred harassment, intimidation or communication with the senator and required the woman not approach closer than 10 metres. After attempting to contest the interim family violence restraining order, the Perth woman and Steele-John settled out of court.

Nine months later, in September 2026, they consented to a conduct agreement order mirroring the interim order. Steele-John posted a 2400-word statement on Facebook three days after the member letter. He accused David Shoebridge of effectively forcing him to step aside, saying the leave resulted from political manoeuvring rather than proven misconduct. The woman expressed dismay at the post, which revealed intimate details of their relationship.

WA Greens Launch Independent Inquiry

She said she intended to take part in the WA Greens inquiry. The WA Greens announced on their website Wednesday that the investigation is under way. Anyone wanting to share information or experiences should contact lead investigator Alison Humphry of Modern Legal, the law firm selected to run the inquiry. The terms of reference describe a workplace investigation focused on conducting a rigorous fact-finding process regarding specific allegations of misconduct by Senator Steele-John.

Humphry has been tasked with establishing the timeline, nature and specific details of alleged harassment, abuse or inappropriate conduct involving Steele-John. She will determine whether these were isolated incidents or an ongoing pattern of behaviour, and whether they breached parliamentary or party codes of conduct. The inquiry will also examine the Steele-John crisis communications document revealed by this masthead, how the Greens handle complaints, and whether this has blocked formal reports of problems within the party.

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It will determine whether complaints or disclosures were directed away from official channels, by whom and on what basis, including any evidence of cover-up or active dissuasion from complaining. Investigators will assess whether parallel processes or informal practices created perceived or actual barriers to formal reporting, or discouraged individuals from seeking redress. They will evaluate whether a culture of silence or cover-up was created, fostered or facilitated. Anyone wanting to speak to Humphry has until November 11 to reach out.

The inquiry is slated to run for six weeks before delivery of an interim report on the Steele-John allegations, and eight weeks for the final report. Steele-John is on leave from parliament following a letter dated October 15. He has maintained his innocence while cooperating with both the political and legal processes. He argued the internal pressure to take leave was part of a broader smear campaign.

Legal Process Proceeds Independently

The senator did not appear at recent Senate estimates hearings in Canberra. Those hearings are a regular part of his duties as the Greens disability spokesman, where he usually maintains a prominent public presence. Shoebridge said Steele-John's social media posts were obviously not the way to resolve the issue. The legal process regarding the stalking and extortion charges will proceed independently of the party's internal conduct review.

Further updates are expected as the criminal case and party review progress.