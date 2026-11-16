The Greens will support a Senate inquiry into independent MP Allegra Spender's alternative capital gains tax plan, complicating Treasurer Jim Chalmers' push to pass his budget tax changes before parliament rises.

The Greens could block Treasurer Jim Chalmers' plans to overhaul capital gains tax by the end of the year, backing an inquiry into a separate proposal from independent MP Allegra Spender.

Greens treasury spokesman Nick McKim said on Monday the Spender proposal, which has support from key parts of the business sector, was worth investigating as part of an inquiry into the government's budget tax changes. That inquiry will not report to the Senate until next year. As part of the May budget tax changes, Chalmers has proposed a return to an inflation-adjusted system for calculating capital gains tax. The system is due to start from July 1, 2027.

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The current system, introduced by the Howard government in the late 1990s, gives people a 50 per cent discount on their capital gains. Critics argue this system, together with the nation's negative gearing system, encourages speculative investment in the property market and helped push up home prices. But the Chalmers proposal has come under heavy fire from business and investor groups over its complexity, its impact on investors and whether it will hurt the start-up sector.

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Spender Proposal For Passive Assets

In response, the government has made a series of carve-outs it hopes to get through the Senate before it completes sittings for the year next week. Spender's proposal is to maintain the inflation-adjusted component only for passive assets such as property. Active assets such as businesses would retain a 40 per cent discount. A Parliamentary Budget Office costing of this plan suggests it will raise a similar amount of expected revenue as the government's plan.

With the Coalition vowing to repeal the changes to capital gains, negative gearing and trusts, the government needs the support of the Greens to turn its changes into law. McKim said he was open to a Senate inquiry, which would not report until next year, examining the Spender plans.

They are very interesting proposals, and we are having a look at those now, and we are very happy if that bill does get sent to the inquiry over the summer, he told reporters. We are very happy to have the inquiry examine the Spender suggestions along with a range of other matters.

Trust Tax Deduction Condition For Greens

McKim also made clear that if the government wanted its minimum 30 per cent tax rate on trusts, it would have to talk to the Greens about its demand to prevent trusts from claiming tax deductions for payments such as private school donations. There is no adequate rationale for a trust to be able to claim a tax benefit for something like a donation to a private school or to a cult like the Exclusive Brethren that an individual person who is a wage earner does not have access to, he said.

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This is a fundamental measure of fairness, of equity, and we are trying to save Labor from themselves here. Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Andrew McKellar said the business sector would welcome a shift to the Spender proposal because it was much simpler than the system on offer from the government. The Spender proposal deserves serious consideration, and business is willing to work with the Parliament through summer to assess its merits, he said.

Business Sector Backs Spender Plan

Business urges the parliament to delay passage of the government's CGT carve-out until there is proper time given to consider the Spender proposal. The changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing have come under fire from the Coalition, with Liberal leader Angus Taylor on Monday labelling their impact on the property market as catastrophic. Commonwealth Bank senior economist Trent Saunders said the steep drop in property prices was starting to improve housing affordability.

The bank is expecting national property prices to fall by 14 per cent from the start of this year to July next year, with the biggest declines of 18 per cent expected in both Perth and Brisbane. Saunders said even with such large drops, Brisbane prices would still be double what they were at the start of 2020, while in Perth they would be 124 per cent more expensive.

He said while housing had started to become more affordable, that would grow as prices continued to ease and household incomes improved. Lower dwelling prices and rising incomes should gradually reduce mortgage repayments relative to income, with lower interest rates providing additional relief later in 2027, he said. Even so, affordability is likely to remain stretched by historical standards.