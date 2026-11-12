Greta Thunberg Warns Planet Is Being Killed At Cop31 Summit

Activist Greta Thunberg and UK official Andy Burnham address escalating climate crises at Cop31, highlighting failures in global policy and the urgent need for substantive action.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a scathing indictment of global leadership during her first appearance at the annual UN climate talks in five years. Speaking at Cop31, the 23-year-old activist warned that the planet is not merely dying from natural causes but is actively being killed by the very institutions tasked with protecting it. Her stark message was directed at world leaders gathered in the Mediterranean coastal city, emphasizing that no rescue is forthcoming and that humanity must take immediate responsibility for its survival.

Thunberg Highlights Systemic Global Failures

Thunberg linked the accelerating global heating crisis to other contemporary calamities, including ongoing wars, during a panel discussion alongside activists from Nepal, Canada, and Australia. She argued that the current trajectory leads toward a future defined by increased genocide, ecocide, and the systematic compromise of basic human rights. In her view, essential necessities are rapidly transforming into luxuries, leaving the most vulnerable populations without protection. She declared that the situation is less under control than at any previous point in recent history, urging attendees to stand up and fight for everyone's rights as the only adults in the room.

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Andy Burnham Pledges UK Net Zero Targets

Andy Burnham, the only G7 leader to attend the talks, echoed the urgency of Thunberg's warnings by stating that the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat but a present reality devastating lives and livelihoods globally. Burnham committed to the UK achieving net zero emissions and backed a proposal for countries to further electrify their economies to mitigate environmental damage. His presence was described by Beth John, a climate justice adviser at Oxfam GB, as a positive signal, although she cautioned that showing up is insufficient without substantive action and delivery rather than mere declarations.

The electrification goal remains one of the central promises expected from the summit, which is jointly presided over by Egypt and Australia. While some nations advocate for agreement text that explicitly requires electricity to be derived from clean energy sources, campaigners have criticized the slow pace of emissions cuts. To date, governments have failed to rally around a comprehensive phaseout of fossil fuels, leaving the effectiveness of current policies under intense scrutiny from environmental advocates worldwide.

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Disaster Accounts From Nepal And Palestine

Thursday featured harrowing accounts of climate-related harm, including a speech by Mohammad Mustafa, the prime minister of Palestine, which drew a standing ovation. Mustafa described how Israel's restrictions on access to land, water, and natural resources have compounded Palestine's climate challenges. He detailed how widespread destruction in Gaza, including damage to water supplies, sewerage systems, and farmland, has severely worsened environmental and health risks for the civilian population.

Nepal's environment minister, Gita Chaudhary, recounted the catastrophic mountain tsunami caused by a melting glacier that struck the Nuwakot district in August. The disaster claimed more than 1,500 lives and resulted in significant property loss, which Chaudhary stated cannot be revived despite ongoing reconstruction efforts. She noted that the catastrophic rise in temperatures is slightly higher than last year's projections and well above the 1.5C limit that world leaders previously promised to maintain.

US Absence Sparks Political Rebuttals

The United States remains absent from the formal proceedings as Donald Trump has taken the country out of the international climate framework. Trump has previously derided climate science as a hoax and claimed he would not permit any new wind turbines, a stance that drew sharp criticism from John Kerry. Kerry, who traveled to Turkey alongside 20 Democratic members of Congress and two state governors, labeled Trump the biggest loser seen in a long time regarding climate issues.

Although the Democrats' crushing midterm election win has raised hopes for US re-engagement, California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that the final two years of the Trump presidency would not see fundamental changes to climate policy. Newsom cautioned against romanticizing the political shift, noting that substantive progress remains elusive without direct federal involvement. The summit continues with delegates grappling with the stark disconnect between stated commitments and the accelerating reality of global environmental breakdown.