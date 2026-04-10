Greyhound Trainers Frustrated by Ongoing Safety Issues at The Q Racing Facility

Trainers express frustration over persistent safety issues and race abandonments at The Q, a new $90 million greyhound racing facility in Queensland, despite recommendations made in a recent report. Financial losses and concerns about accountability are mounting.

Greyhound trainers are expressing growing frustration over ongoing safety issues and race stoppages at The Q , a new $90 million greyhound racing facility located in Purga, south-east Queensland. The facility, built with approximately $45 million in state government funding, was intended to be a state-of-the-art venue 'as safe for dogs and trainers as possible'.

Despite a recent report detailing track deficiencies and recommendations for improvement, trainers report that problems persist, leading to multiple race meeting abandonments in recent weeks, causing significant financial losses and raising concerns about accountability. The Brisbane Cup, a prestigious race with a $1 million prize pool, is scheduled to take place at The Q2 track on July 4th, adding pressure to address the ongoing issues before the event. \The Q, a three-track facility, began trials in March of the previous year. However, major events, including the Brisbane Cup, were abandoned in July due to unsafe track conditions. The report highlighted several issues, including drainage inefficiencies, sand inconsistencies, and moisture management challenges. Recommendations included the need for more experienced track curators and improvements to drainage systems. Despite the assessment of several recommendations as completed, trainers like Alan Dargusch, who has over two decades of experience, and his wife Casey, report continued problems. Dargusch highlighted a recent race abandonment due to an overwatered track, while another abandonment occurred because of a malfunctioning lure that could not be repaired promptly. Trainers are now grappling with financial losses, with participants losing $150,000 in prize money in just two recent meetings. Dargusch emphasizes the urgent need for the Queensland Greyhound Racing Club, the day-to-day manager of The Q, to ensure adequate staffing and expertise to maintain a safe racing surface and operational efficiency. The abandonment fee of $100 per dog is seen as insufficient compensation for the costs of transport, particularly with rising fuel prices. \The issues at The Q come ahead of the Winter Greyhound Carnival next month, which boasts over $3 million in feature prize money across seven meetings. Grace Grace, Labor's racing spokesperson and former racing minister during the venue's proposal, has voiced strong criticism, calling the ongoing problems 'unacceptable'. She stressed the need for The Q to operate flawlessly and safely, highlighting the contradiction between its potential as a world-class facility and the persistent issues stemming from, what she perceived as, a lack of attention. The Queensland Greyhound Racing Club manages the venue, with Racing Queensland, the racing industry's statutory body, also involved. The Racing Minister's spokesperson stated that the current government is taking steps to ensure animal welfare standards are met and is focused on supporting the $2.5 billion racing industry. A spokesperson for Racing Queensland indicated that recommendations regarding track preparation and operations are being implemented. The lack of accountability from those responsible for maintaining the track and ensuring the wellbeing of the greyhounds is a major source of concern. The greyhound racing community depends on the success of The Q as the main alternative to the Capalaba track in southeast Queensland





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