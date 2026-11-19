A new ABC drama Shakedown dramatises the human cost of Australia's robo-debt scheme, which wrongly pursued nearly half a million welfare recipients and has cost the government over $2.4 billion.

A new ABC drama, Shakedown, dramatises the true human cost of Australia's robo-debt scandal, which saw almost half a million Australians between 2015 and 2019 receive Centrelink debt notices for money they did not owe.

The series was inspired by the success of the UK drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which told how more than 700 post office employees were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud due to a computer glitch. At least four people took their own lives, while others lost their savings, homes and marriages. That scandal echoed Australia's robo-debt catastrophe. Overnight, we realised, oh my god, it is the same story, says producer Bowden.

Also read Review: ABC's Shakedown Drama Struggles to Assign Blame for Robo-Debt System Failures

Inspirations Behind Shakedown Drama

The parallels are just incredible, a previously manual system becoming automated. Mr Bates vs The Post Office became ITV's most successful free-to-air drama in 20 years, Bowden says, which generated strong interest in telling the Australian story. Shakedown follows several real-life figures. They include Jennifer Miller, played by Kate Box, a mother who became an activist after her son Rhys Cauzzo received an unlawful Centrelink debt.

Galvanised by grief and anger, she became one of the most prominent faces of the scheme's human cost and helped shape the eventual royal commission. Miller was also involved in the production, giving interviews to the show's producers and writers. What an incredible woman, says Box. I had just written her a big letter telling her how grateful I was for everything she has done.

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But then the NACC results came out and it was a shit time and I thought I will just leave this for a bit. I hope to cross paths with her at some point. I am a big fan. Portraying Miller came with a deep sense of responsibility, Box says.

You are never just playing someone, you are representing a moment in their life. And this is representing someone at one of the most devastating moments of their life, so you try to bring as much integrity as you can to that story. The first few days on set I felt very humbled, worrying that I was going to fall short as I tried to understand her grief and her power and her persistence, Box says.

Robodebt System Failed Accountability

When you are representing the voice of somebody who has lived and used that voice so remarkably, it is a daunting task. The scheme used an automated system that relied on inaccurate income averaging to raise debts. It has since cost the government more than $2.4 billion in debt cancellations, class action compensation and refunds. It seems extraordinary nobody has been held accountable.

That is not extraordinary, says Box. It is so normalised in all our systems which is a rebuttal of accountability. As Jenny would put it, it is just a bunch of people saving their own arse. Box says she admires Miller's persistence in trying to get someone to take accountability for her son's death.

There can be a tendency in storytelling to romanticise a fight fuelled by a mother's love and grief, she says. But the amount of schooling that Jenny had to undertake to learn the language of this broken system and tear it apart, throw it back in their faces time and time again is extraordinary. She could smell a rat, and she backed herself, even though these systems are designed to seem too complicated to understand, Box says.

Actors, who work in the gig economy, have long relied on Centrelink to tide them through lean times, and Box has several friends who received false debt notices. These are people with a healthy mistrust of the system, but there is still that automatic feeling of going, what have I done?

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Even our critical thinking brains are being tested as we are gifted these bullshit systems and told that we should abide when you get letters with official stamps on them, she says. So many of those systems are just designed to exploit vulnerable people. The beautiful thing about this story and Jenny's story is, she just screams, wake up folks, keep asking, Box says. The drama also features Colleen Taylor, a Centrelink worker played by Justine Clarke.

Portraying Public Servant Malisa Golightly

Public servant Malisa Golightly, a senior member of the Department of Human Services, is played by Mandy McElhinney. Golightly was responsible for ensuring the scaling up of robo-debt and its day-to-day operations. She died in 2021. McElhinney plays the ambitious public servant with nuance.

The creators made a great decision in giving a context of what she was going through at the time, McElhinney says. The pressures that were on her from above, and her own ambitions drove her to throw caution to the wind, she says. But the fact that she is no longer around means that she is the perfect scapegoat.

There is scant information about Golightly online, but it has been suggested that in death she has been blamed for much of the scheme being pushed ahead. But she was not alone, says McElhinney. She was part of a big machine. Her portrayal of Golightly is one of an ambitious woman who, despite some doubt, just wants to please her superior, Kathryn Campbell, played by Rebecca Massey, at all costs.

In the public service, everyone is beholden to whoever is above them and it is all about trying to please the ministers, trying to show that they are saving money, McElhinney says. And Malisa became absolutely obsessed because that was her job. But not to be a servant to the people, but to the ministers, their agenda and the government's agenda. I do not think she is alone in that.

I think that is part of the system that we have and she thought she was doing the right thing. McElhinney did not want to portray Golightly as a monster. I am very aware she has a family and people who cared about her, she says. Everyone can say that she did it alone, but she was part of a big machine.

Systemic Failures Remain Unaddressed

Even if she did not seem very pleasant, I did feel for her. Shakedown also depicts the policymakers responsible for pushing the scheme through, including the then Social Services minister Scott Morrison, played by Justin Smith. The series uses verbatim quotes from the Royal Commission. The show arrives as debate continues over accountability for robo-debt, which remains one of the most damaging failures in Australian public administration.