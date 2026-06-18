Grill’d Advertising Campaign Faces Worker Demands and Criticism

Grill’d, a burger chain co-founded by Simon Crowe, is facing worker demands to retract and apologize for a suggestive new advertising campaign that has been accused of sexualizing women and putting female staff at risk of harassment. The campaign depicts a burger resting on the back of a woman in activewear with her midriff exposed alongside the text ‘Super Buns to brag about’.

Grill’d is facing worker demands to retract and apologize for a suggestive new advertising campaign that has been accused of sexualizing women and putting female staff at risk of harassment .

The campaign depicts a burger resting on the back of a woman in activewear with her midriff exposed alongside the text ‘Super Buns to brag about’, and has been displayed on posters in restaurants and on the restaurant chain’s website and social media accounts. Grill’d Workers United, a worker advocacy group organized by members of the United Workers Union, said the ad was ‘not edgy, clever or harmless’ and demanded Grill’d end the campaign and apologize.

Grill’d was co-founded in 2004 by Simon Crowe, who also owns chocolate cafe chain Koko Black and operates nearly 180 restaurants around Australia. He has tried to differentiate the burger business by portraying it as healthier, more sustainable and community-centric than its rivals.

In a statement, Grill’d said the campaign’s intention was to ‘bring some light-hearted, cheeky creativity to a product category that’s often very functional’ and that the campaign features both male and female athletes and shows strength and vibrancy, which are benefits of the product they are promoting. Grill’d has faced legal action over its previous campaign, ‘Tree Day Tuesday’, which told consumers $1 would be donated for every burger purchased on Tuesdays.

Only 4 per cent of burgers qualified, the ACCC alleged. Grill’d is yet to lodge a defense, but has said it takes the consumer law seriously and pointed to more than $250,000 it has donated to plant trees. Another Grill’d worker said he complained to his manager as soon as the posters were delivered to stores, and was told that his interpretation was wrong initially, which was then backpedalled to claim that sexualization was the point of the campaign.

In posts and comments on an internal Grill’d employee platform, seen by this masthead, workers expressed discomfort at putting the posters up and concerns it would prompt some customers to make inappropriate comments to staff. Australian National University marketing and advertising lecturer Dr Andrew Hughes said he was astounded by the tone of the advertisements.

‘Perception is in the minds of the person who sees the ad,’ he said. ‘They’re a premium brand and they’re going cheap. If they were Hooters, no worries, I’d get the use of that messaging and format and content, but they’re not. They’re Grill’d. You don’t sell sex, you sell burgers.





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Grill’D Advertising Campaign Sexualization Worker Demands Criticism Simon Crowe Burger Chain Co-Founded Accused Sexualizing Women Putting Female Staff At Risk Of Harassment Activewear Midriff Exposed Text ‘Super Buns To Brag About’ Poster Restaurants Website Social Media Accounts Worker Advocacy Group United Workers Union Legal Action Consumer Law Donated Plant Trees Complained To His Manager Sexualization Was The Point Of The Campaign Andrew Hughes Premium Brand Going Cheap Hooters Messaging And Format And Content Sell Sex Sell Burgers

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Grill'd faces worker backlash over suggestive ad campaign accused of sexualising womenGrill'd is under pressure to retract and apologise for a new advertising campaign that has been criticised for sexualising women and putting female staff at risk of harassment. The campaign, which shows a burger on a woman's back in activewear with text 'Super Buns to brag about', has been displayed in restaurants and online. Workers claim it objectifies women and endangers staff, while the company defends the campaign as 'light-hearted' and featuring both male and female athletes.

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