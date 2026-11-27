Ross Retini Pene, former chief of Connect Global rehab, was sentenced to a 20-month intensive corrections order for signing off on false drug test results for Andrew O'Keefe and others. A judge called it a direct assault on justice.

Ross Retini Pene, 70, the former chief of the Connect Global rehabilitation centre, has been sentenced to a 20-month intensive corrections order after signing off on failed drug tests for disgraced TV personality Andrew O'Keefe and other offenders who used his endorsements to avoid custody.

The order will count as a prison sentence but will not require him to spend time behind bars. Pene pleaded guilty in July. Deputy Chief Judge Michael Antrum handed down the sentence on Thursday, condemning Pene's false documents as a direct assault on Australia's judicial system, democracy and way of life.

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Make no mistake, Mr Pene, your actions are regarded by this and I am sure all other courts as a direct attack on our democracy, our way of life and the administration of justice in NSW, he said. Pene went from Hillsong pastor to running Connect Global at Fisherman's Village in Swan Bay, just north of Newcastle, a rehab centre used by Sydney's wealthy accused criminals.

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Andrew O'Keefe Drug Tests at Connect Global

He was originally charged with six counts of perverting the course of justice, but those charges were later dropped. Pene had penned an apology letter to the court, but it seemed at odds with comments in a sentencing report that justified his actions. The judge said the apology letter came across like lipstick on a pig. O'Keefe, former host of Nine News, enrolled at Connect Global after being charged with domestic violence and drugs offences in 2022.

The NSW Supreme Court bailed him to live there in May that year. Glowing press stories followed his rehabilitation attempts, but between August and October 2022, O'Keefe handed in three urine samples that tested positive for methamphetamine and speed. Court documents say Pene penned a letter of endorsement to the judge hearing O'Keefe's case anyway, falsely claiming the star had never tested positive to drugs while at Connect Global.

Two more residents, Jake Prindiville and Khaled Khanj, also tested positive for drugs while at Connect Global, yet received equally strong letters of support from Pene. The court heard Connect Global charged $35,000 up front and $700 each fortnight for its programs, which ran for six or 12 months. Prosecutors called for Pene to be jailed and said he tried to keep O'Keefe enrolled in an additional extension program. They said Pene's motive, the court could infer, was personal gain.

Pene's barrister, Aj Karim, told the court his client was motivated by a desire to help people escape addiction. His motivation was misguided, without a doubt, but it was his desire to help people suffering from addiction, Karim said. Pene's lawyer said his client had suffered enormous stress from the case, including losing his job, the centre and his physical health.

Lobbying Judges for Criminal Bail

The NSW Supreme Court judiciary was routinely lobbied to release alleged drug importers and other organised criminals to Connect Global's care while on bail. These were often well-financed accused drug dealers or domestic violence abusers, willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to escape house arrest or prison. In court documents, police claimed 15 accused criminals breached bail while at Connect Global, being found with mobile phones, laptops and drugs, between 2023 and 2024.

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Those court documents were a co-ordinated attempt by police prosecutors to sway judges from bailing further alleged criminals to Connect Global. Detectives executed search warrants on John Hunter Hospital in August 2024 to get the real urinalysis results, then raided the facility weeks later. One resident, Hussein Chamas, absconded from the centre.

He forged a letter from a lawyer and told his keepers he was expected in Sydney for a legal conference, then was picked up by an accomplice who whisked him to the Northern Territory. Chamas is now spending a decade behind bars for his drug importation. Connect Global's board voted to wind up the rehabilitation centre in August 2024. The former Fisherman's Village tourist resort in Port Stephens was used as a rehab centre.

Judge Recusal Due to Conflict of Interest

Pene was expected to be sentenced last week in Raymond Terrace, the court closest to Connect Global and the same place where his former clients would appear after breaching bail. But Judge Andrew Eckhold recused himself at the last minute. He told the court he had met Pene and had dinner with other judges at the rehab centre. He was also friends with a board member of Connect Global.

I was very impressed with it actually, it is all very sad, Eckhold said. Other judges may have the same issue. The sentence was instead relisted in Sydney to avoid a judge who had met, or dined with, Pene during Connect Global's operating days. The judge reiterated it was a direct assault on justice.

It may not have been your intention and your intention may have been muddied by other aspects of work you were doing, but that was the effect of your dishonesty, he said. For help with drug and alcohol addiction, contact the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.