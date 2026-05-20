Group of business owners criticizes budget's tax reform, express concern over share inclusion

A group of business owners have expressed their concerns over the budget's tax reform and particularly about the inclusion of shares in the changes. According to the signatories, the CGT discount changes on shares will make houses less affordable and undermine young business builders' ambition and hope.

The self-described 'young business builders of Australia' from technology, artificial intelligence, retail and manufacturing sectors told Anthony Albanese that his budget has hit them the hardest.

BUSINESS OWNERS HAIL '47 PER CENT PARTNER' PM IN MEME TREND We do it because we believe in the business we are building, and because we have been told, repeatedly, that this spirit of having a crack is exactly what the country needs. The budget has decreased the generous capital gains tax (CGT) discount to 30 per cent, adjusted to a cost base indexation, grandfathered negative gearing and discretionary trusts as a way to support younger people to enter the housing market.

But business owners have been swept up in the changes, which the founders claim will affect every growing business in Australia. Most of the signatories said they supported the CGT changes on the sale of residential investment properties but drew a line at shares. The letter was signed by 40 business owners, including those from workout supplement company Pillar Performance, link-in-bio tool Linktree and AI-led menu and ordering platform me&u.

Albanese is being mocked by small business owners around the country who have taken to social media to mock him. The budget's tax reform has not yet passed parliament. The Treasurer has explained that there is a one-year grace period before the CGT changes come into effect, consultation with the start-up sector and support for businesses who want to restructure their discretionary trust to a fixed trust.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters yesterday he chose to include shares in the CGT changes so he does not 'introduce new distortions into the system'. Get your breaking news and exclusive stories first by following us across all platforms





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