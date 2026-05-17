Group of e-bike riders pelt bus with rocks on Gold Coast, causing crash

The group ambushed the passenger bus on Teemangum Street in Currumbin and began throwing rocks at it, causing it to lose control and crash head-on into a tree.

Police are searching for a group of e-bike riders who pelted a Gold Coast bus with rocks, causing it to leave the road and crash.

About 11.23pm, the group ambushed the passenger bus on Teemangum Street in Currumbin and began throwing rocks at it. The female driver lost control of the vehicle, which had five passengers on board, and it crashed head-on into a tree. The driver was taken to Robina Hospital for observation as a precaution, police confirmed in a statement. The incident is being investigated by police.

Tom Kinsey, executive general manager of Kinetic – the company that owns the buses – said in a statement that the driver nor any of the passengers were injured but expressed the company’s anger at the incident. He added that attacks on drivers and passengers are completely unacceptable.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward. " He stated. Get alerts on significant breaking news as happens. This was a deeply distressing incident for the bus driver and passengers involved.

Attacks on our drivers and passengers are completely unacceptable. We strongly condemn any behaviour that puts the safety of our drivers, the passengers on board and the community at risk.





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

E-Bike Riders Bus Rocks Crash Police Investigation Bus Company's Anger Over Incident Calls For Witnesses Attack On Drivers And Passengers

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