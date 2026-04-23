Growing British Indian Support for Reform UK Fueled by Immigration Concerns and Leadership Appeal

Analysis of the increasing support for Reform UK within the British Indian community, driven by concerns over immigration policies, a perceived alignment with Narendra Modi's leadership style, and disillusionment with the Conservative party.

A growing number of British Indians are showing support for Reform UK, a political party gaining traction with its focus on prioritizing the needs of the majority population and stricter immigration policies.

This shift is exemplified by individuals like Prakash, a first-generation immigrant from India and chair of Reform UK’s Harrow branch, who draws parallels between party leader Nigel Farage and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both, she argues, are leaders who deliver on their promises and prioritize the interests of the majority, a departure from what she perceives as past ‘appeasement’ of minority groups.

Prakash, who initially supported Boris Johnson, expresses disillusionment with the Conservative party’s perceived abandonment of its core principles, particularly regarding immigration control and the Rwanda deportation plan. She strongly advocates for Reform UK’s proposals to scrap indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and implement stricter visa requirements, including higher salary thresholds and English language proficiency standards. Recent data supports the trend of increasing British Indian support for Reform UK.

A report indicates a rise in support from 4% in 2024 to 13% in 2025, although it remains lower than overall UK support. This growing appeal is particularly noticeable in areas with significant British Indian populations, such as Harrow, where the 2021 census revealed that British Asians constitute nearly half the population. The constituency of Harrow East, traditionally a Conservative stronghold, has seen its MP, Bob Blackman, actively promote pro-Modi narratives and even receive one of India’s highest civilian honors.

Residents interviewed in Harrow express concerns about asylum seekers receiving government support while legal immigrants face financial burdens, highlighting the resonance of Reform UK’s messaging on immigration. Some voters, while undecided, are open to considering Reform due to dissatisfaction with other parties’ immigration policies. Despite Reform UK facing accusations of racism due to controversial remarks made by one of its MPs, Sarah Pochin, supporters like Prakash dismiss these claims as attempts to ‘scare people’.

Prakash believes the party’s focus is not on discrimination but on managing immigration levels and ensuring that the UK’s resources are not overstretched. She expresses sympathy for those seeking a better life in the UK but emphasizes the need for a controlled immigration system that does not equate work visas with a pathway to automatic citizenship.

Her personal journey, from arriving in the UK on a visitor visa to gaining ILR and citizenship, informs her belief that immigration should be regulated and aligned with the country’s needs. The growing support for Reform UK within the British Indian community reflects a complex interplay of factors, including concerns about immigration, a desire for strong leadership, and a perceived alignment with the values of prioritizing the majority population





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