Growing Concerns Over Police Taser Use in Australia

An investigation reveals a disturbing rise in taser use by Australian police, particularly against vulnerable individuals, raising questions about safety, transparency, and accountability.

Stephen, a farmer with an acquired brain injury, experienced a terrifying encounter with Victoria Police late one night. While securing his property, he was stopped by officers who claimed his vehicle had sped away with its headlights off.

Despite identifying himself as being on private land and repeatedly asking for clarification, Stephen was quickly tasered multiple times and capsicum sprayed before being restrained and handcuffed. Dashcam footage contradicts the police account, showing Stephen calmly approaching the officers. This incident is part of a broader investigation by Four Corners into the increasing and potentially inappropriate use of tasers by Australian police.

The investigation also highlights the case of Tiejwana, a 16-year-old with multiple disabilities, who was tasered at a special school in Townsville while being questioned as a potential victim of sexual assault. She was holding a plastic cricket bat and attempting to close a door when an officer, fearing she might find a weapon, deployed the taser. Both Stephen and Tiejwana have suffered lasting trauma from these experiences.

A lack of transparency in police data makes it difficult to determine the full extent of taser use against vulnerable individuals. While tasers were initially intended as a less-lethal alternative to firearms, usage rates are rising across Australia, with a disproportionate impact on Aboriginal people. Criminologists warn of 'mission creep,' where tasers are used in situations beyond their intended purpose.

Despite concerns, police forces like Queensland Police are investing heavily in new taser devices, arguing they are used to protect life. However, analysis of coronial inquests and media reports reveals at least 18 deaths following taser deployment since 2002, raising serious questions about the safety and oversight of this increasingly common police tactic.

The investigation reveals a disturbing trend of escalating taser use, often against individuals who pose minimal threat, and a concerning lack of accountability for officers involved in these incidents. The reliance on tasers appears to be growing, potentially eroding the principles of de-escalation and proportionate force. The stories of Stephen and Tiejwana serve as stark reminders of the potential for harm when less-lethal weapons are deployed without careful consideration and appropriate training.

The investigation calls for greater transparency in data collection, stricter guidelines for taser use, and a renewed focus on de-escalation techniques to prevent further instances of abuse and trauma





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