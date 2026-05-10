Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles in SA's South-East

The number of electric vehicle (EV) purchases in SA's south-east has increased significantly, with one-sixth of new vehicle sales in April. The Wattle Range Council is building chargers for its own fleet and public use, and the RAA is calling for an urgent expansion of charging infrastructure to meet growing demand.

ABC South East SA: Josh BrineElectric vehicle purchases represented about one-sixth of new vehicle sales in April, industry data shows. South Australia's RAA says now is the time to expand charging infrastructure to ensure it meets growing demand.

In SA's south-east, the Wattle Range Council is building chargers for its own fleet, as well as public use. South Australia's peak motoring body is calling for an urgent expansion of charging infrastructure as electric vehicle interest booms in the wake of the fuel crisis.this year, with data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showing EVs accounted for one in six new vehicles sold in April.

The RAA's Peter Nattrass said in recent busy periods, over Easter and during the AFL's Gather Round, chargers in regional areas such as the state's Limestone Coast were key to keeping people moving.

"We're really seeing a lot of electric vehicle use in the regions, which shows that growing confidence people have now. " The RAA rolled out electric vehicle chargers across the state with funding from the state government. But Mr Nattrass said with one in every two SA motorists considering an EV for their next vehicle, private investment supported by government was needed to expand the charging network.he said.

"When we look at the concentrated demand in the south-east, the Riverland and up towards Port Augusta, there's a need to really build out that network. Chargers drawing visitorsI've found it really easy to get around the state, around the region and particularly locally," he said. ABC South East SA: Josh BrineBut Mr Gower said the council had received calls from the public for more chargers, with the council planning to build four charging stations at its Millicent office.

"It's going to be a mid-speed charging station, primarily to preserve council vehicle's batteries," he said. "But it will also give an option for the community to get a charge in about an hour if they need it. "Mr Gower said developers were also looking at other locations in Millicent to install EV chargers. "If you don't have a charging station they're going to keep travelling to the town that does have one," he said.

The RAA believes increasing charging infrastructure and making EVs more viable could also improve fuel security. Mr Nattrass said increasing the number of electric cars would free up a large amount of fuel for other uses.

"Just that 10-day Easter-Gather Round period, we estimate there was 560,000 litres of fuel freed up for other people ," he said. "We estimate that's 400 to 500 million litres of fuel that's available for other consumers. "Mr Nattrass said it was vital for infrastructure to be built urgently to offer motorists more confidence to switch. "There's a long lead time of 12 months, 18 months or more to build an EV charging point.

"If electric vehicles are part of our fuel security, we need to be seeing support particularly in tourism hotspots and major travel corridors





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