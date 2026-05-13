Court cases in Kenya point to a growing market for ants as exotic pets in Asia and Europe that has implications for conservation and biosecurity. The third most popular species among non-native ants traded in the country over the internet during a six-month period in 2021 was the giant African harvester ant.

Court cases in Kenya point to a growing market for ants as exotic pet s in Asia and Europe that has implications for conservation and biosecurity.

In the biblical text Book of Proverbs, King Solomon describes the harvester ant as a model of wisdom and industriousness: ‘Go to the ant, you sluggard; consider its ways and be wise! ’ In the most recent case, Zhang Kequn, a Chinese national, was sentenced to a year in prison and fined 1 million Kenyan shillings (£5,690) on 15 April after his arrest in March at Jomo Kenyatta international airport, where authorities found more than 2,200 live ants in specialised tubes in his luggage that was destined for Zhang Kequn.

Zhang Kequn was arrested in March after more than 2,200 live ants were found in specialised tubes in his luggage. The presiding principal magistrate, Irene Gichobi, said a ‘deterrent sentence’ was needed because of rising cases of ant smuggling in Kenya. Ant collectors and hobbyists in these regions pay large sums for the insects, which they put in formicariums, or ant farms, to observe and study their colonies and behaviours.

The third most popular species among non-native ants traded in the country over the internet during a six-month period in 2021 was the giant African harvester ant. Kequn was charged alongside Charles Mwangi, a Kenyan who allegedly sold him the ants and is out on bail. Prosecutors said Kequn paid 100 Kenyan shillings for each ant.

One giant African harvester queen ant can fetch up to £235 in exotic pet markets in Europe, Asia, and North America, according to Pat Stanchev, the general manager of Last year, a court in Nairobi sentenced two Belgian teenagers to one year in prison, with an option of paying a fine of 1m shillings, after they were found with about 5,000 live giant African harvester queen ants packed in tubes. In a related case, a Vietnamese and a Kenyan received the same sentence after being found in possession of about 400 giant African harvester ants packed in syringes and containers.

The case highlights the growing concern over the illegal trade in invertebrates, which, though often overlooked, is increasingly targeted by traffickers due to rising global demand. The giant African harvester ant is a species of harvester ant that is native to east Africa.

The ant has vibrant red and black colours; is the largest known species of the harvester ant – workers can grow up to 19 mm and queens up to 25 mm; and exhibit complex behaviour in its foraging and nest building. All these features make it popular among collectors and hobbyists. They’re like the tigers of the ant world – just rare and beautiful and interesting, said Dino Martins, an entomologist.

A queen mates with males then goes on to start a colony of up to hundreds of thousands of her offspring, female workers and soldiers, while continuing to produce eggs her entire life. Colonies can last decades. The ants build and live in large, circular nests and store seeds underground.

For their ‘large size, complex colony-building, impressive foraging trails, and polymorphic workers’, giant African harvester ants are considered keystone species – one considered essential in holding the ecosystem together – in grasslands and savannahs, playing roles such as collecting the seeds of grasses and dispersing them. Over-harvesting the ants could cause devastating effects.

We lose the ants, we lose our cattle and we lose our milk and our butter and our cheese and we lose our wildlife and our tourism, said Dino Martins. The places where the ants are moved could be affected, too. The 2023 study said the introduction of ants outside their native ranges could make them invasive ‘with dire environmental and economic consequences’





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Ant Exotic Pet Illegal Trade Conservation Biosecurity Harvester Ant Book Of Proverbs King Solomon Dino Martins Giant African Harvester Ant Formicariums Ant Farms Colonies Foraging Trails Polymorphic Workers Keystone Species Ecosystem Grasslands Savannahs Seeds Dispersing Introduction Invasive Dire Environmental And Economic Consequences Global Demand Rising Global Demand Illegal Trade In Invertebrates Traffickers Rising Cases Of Ant Smuggling Rising Concern Over The Illegal Trade In Inver Dino Martins King Solomon Book Of Proverbs Harvester Ant Giant African Harvester Ant Formicariums Ant Farms Colonies Foraging Trails Polymorphic Workers Keystone Species Ecosystem Grasslands Savannahs Seeds Dispersing Introduction Invasive Dire Environmental And Economic Consequences Global Demand Rising Global Demand Illegal Trade In Invertebrates Traffickers Rising Cases Of Ant Smuggling Rising Concern Over The Illegal Trade In Inver

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