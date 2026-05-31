Growing Up in Jindalee: A Personal Reflection on Community and Heritage

A personal reflection on the author's life in Jindalee, a Brisbane suburb rich in history, family bonds, and multicultural connections. The narrative weaves memories of a father who was a Kokoda Trail survivor, childhood adventures, and the vibrant community life centered around the library and athletics club.

My father, John Arthur McKelvey Shera, was a revered doctor in the city of Ipswich and a survivor of the Kokoda Trail. He also served in Tarakan, Balikpapan, and Morotai.

His daughter-in-law, Davida Allen, came upon him shirtless and watering his garden, and she abandoned her plans to submit a painting of Sam Neill for a far more attractive subject-no offence, Sam. I lived with John in Ipswich in his declining years in his big old Queenslander within a jungle of trees. After he died in 1998, it was time to settle down and raise my own family, and we chose leafy Jindalee.

Dad remains with us on the wall here as a nod to the ancestor worship that many in Vietnamese culture practise. I had youthful memories of Jindalee. I recalled the 1967-68 Scout Jamboree, when two of my brothers made a pretty good fist of putting up a tent Versailles-only to burn one of the tents down while basting a leg of mutton above an open fire.

Across the bridge and around the corner from Jindalee was the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary and Fauna Reserve, another highlight from my childhood. I remember taking the boat upriver from Brisbane to this fabled place in the 1950s. I recall being thrilled there were public baths, a golf course, an athletics track, a butcher, a pharmacy, a Chinese restaurant, and a fish and chip shop. Jindalee's location was another factor in us moving here.

Vietnamese markets in Darra were five minutes away, and the highway was a stone's throw from our house. I could blast off anywhere to the east, west, south, or north to see my many friends and family. Be on the Gold Coast in less than an hour. Be at Lang Park in 15 minutes!

Jindalee afforded the convenience of schools my children could walk to. It also afforded easy access to the University of Queensland, in whose libraries I had worked like Hercules in the Augean Stables for a number of years. I met the girl of my dreams there: a scholar from Nha Trang, Vietnam's Gold Coast.

Number one son studied at UQ, and it is now an easy commute for him to train and coach elite athletes on dedicated athletic tracks and local parks. The sweet and raucous sound of a hundred birds in the suburb's numerous trees became backing tracks to number two son's musical endeavours. Erik Satie, Sam Cooke, Bowie, Queen-all aided and abetted by the local Centenary High, which has a wonderful music program.

Jindalee was the first Centenary suburb-conceived in 1959, Queensland's 100th year. That's why the school, the bridge, and the motorway are tagged Centenary. There's also the Centenary Little Athletics Club. Friday nights under the big skies and cool summer nights on the grass with a community and committee doing it for the love of their children.

And all in an alcohol-free environment. In 2025, my friends from the film biz down south, including the Oscar-nominated director Chris Noonan, made the pilgrimage to Jindalee to make a little Happy Birthday SBS ad with us at the Athletics Club. And I can tell you, it takes a bit to get Sydneysiders to cross the border into deepest, darkest Queensland.

And of course there is the magnificent Brisbane City Council public library in Jindalee South (also known as Mount Ommaney), opened in the late 1990s by lord mayor Jim Soorley. The library was designed by a Frenchman, offers a community meeting room and collections in English, Vietnamese, and Chinese, and seamless integration with Brisbane City Council's other 32 public libraries.

The library is where my wife formed bonds of friendship with other mums at the Babies, Books and Rhymes sessions-mates that have stayed with her for 30 years. The English conversation groups there fed a then-young mother's desire for multilingual, intellectual company in a new land. And it's there I can catch up on some of the latest histories as Australia emerges from its historical amnesia and its cringing monoculturalism.

The great, spectacular river is less than a hundred metres from our leafy villa. Here one can see pheasant coucals, echidnas, bush turkeys, and a range of birds that would impress St Francis of Assisi. Not to mention carpet snakes, skinks, and water dragons. Mangroves have returned as a gift after the floods, and here we have, in the Jindalee flood catchment, some very keen environmental groups attempting to keep the lungs of the city clean with all things green.

And here we also have the prettiest of natural landscapes. Downsides? Not many. Flood does have a tendency to swallow us up, plunging us into the dark, silent night, the brown river leaving us covered in slippery silt, as if we are within the putrid belly of a giant carpet snake.

But even that has become part of the character of this place-a reminder of nature's power and the resilience of the community that lives here. Jindalee is more than a suburb; it is a tapestry of memories, relationships, and the quiet beauty of everyday life





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