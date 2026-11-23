An exclusive data analysis reveals nearly 500,000 Russian military deaths in Ukraine between 2022 and 2026, with losses peaking in 2025 despite minimal territorial gains.

A comprehensive data analysis conducted by the Guardian provides the most detailed accounting to date of Russian military casualties in Ukraine. The review of over 11 million death certificates reveals that more than 460,000 individuals died in connection with the war between February 2022 and September 2026. This unprecedented dataset, obtained through a collaboration between the Ukrainian hacker collective Silent Crow and the hacking group Cyber Partisans, exposes a crisis of scale far exceeding official Kremlin figures.

Documenting the Unprecedented Scale of Russian Casualties

The core mechanism behind these findings involves the collection and verification of civil registry documents compiled by Russia's state statistics agency, Rosstat. By analyzing death certificates classified as war-related or listing conflict as a cause of death, researchers identified a steady but dramatic increase in fatalities over the course of the invasion. The data indicates that war became the leading cause of death for Russian men under the age of 65 in 2025. Specifically, 29% of the recorded causes of death in the analyzed dataset were attributed to the war, surpassing circulatory diseases which accounted for 26%, and external causes such as accidents at 12%.

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The analysis focused on certificates where the employment was marked as military while excluding records from non-combat age individuals. This methodological choice ensures the data reflects actual military loss rather than general demographic trends. However, experts note the real toll is likely even higher. Deaths of missing soldiers are often registered months or years later when bodies are recovered or courts declare men dead. Consequently, the records thin out sharply in 2026, even though fighting remained exceptionally deadly during that period. Some deaths were never registered, and many soldiers remain missing from the records entirely.

Monthly Death Rates and Combat Intensity Metrics

The intensity of combat reached its peak in 2025, which stands as the deadliest year of the entire conflict. During this period, the Russian army lost an average of 548 men per day. This figure contrasts starkly with the average of approximately 277 daily deaths recorded since the invasion began in 2022. The total recorded deaths for 2025 approached 200,000, representing a 52% increase from the previous year. In 2024, the toll had already more than doubled to more than 134,000 deaths. This escalation occurred despite the frontline barely moving, with Russia gaining only about 8,000 square kilometers of territory since the start of 2023, which is less than 1.5% of Ukraine's total area according to data from DeepState.

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The rate of loss accelerated significantly in recent months. By May 2025, the Russian army was losing a staggering 720 men every 24 hours, marking the highest daily rate of the war. At least a third of these fatalities occurred around the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. This region was the focal point of Moscow's spring offensive, where tens of thousands of troops were thrown into battle in an attempt to force Kyiv into accepting peace terms on Russian conditions. The high concentration of deaths in this specific geographic area highlights the brutal nature of the static trench warfare that has characterized the latter stages of the conflict.

Stakeholder Positions and Data Verification Challenges

The Russian Ministry of Defence has not updated its official death toll since September 2022, when it reported that 5,937 servicemen had been killed. Moscow continues to treat its casualty numbers as a military secret, refusing to release comprehensive data that would reflect the true scale of the human cost. This lack of transparency has forced independent analysts and foreign media outlets to rely on alternative sources to gauge the actual impact of the war. The reliance on data scraped from civil registry offices underscores the difficulty in obtaining accurate military statistics in a closed information environment.

Janis Kluge, a Russia expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, provided critical context for these findings. He noted that while militaries typically expect a ratio of about three wounded soldiers for every one killed, the data suggests Russia may have more soldiers killed in action than severely wounded. Kluge stated that the unknown factor regarding Russian deaths was much larger than previously estimated. His expertise in tracking military deaths adds significant weight to the analysis, which dwarfs any historical comparisons to conflicts involving the Soviet Union or the Russian Federation.

Long-Term Demographic Impact and Historical Comparisons

The consequences of these losses are likely to be felt for generations, deepening a demographic crisis that the Kremlin has struggled to reverse for years. The scale of death dwarfs anything suffered by Russia or the Soviet Union since the Second World War. For comparison, official figures state that approximately 15,000 Soviet soldiers were killed over the nine-year war in Afghanistan, with a peak annual toll of about 2,300 in 1984. In contrast, the single week beginning on May 5, 2025, saw the Russian army lose more men than the United States lost over eight years in Iraq, where roughly 4,500 American troops died. Similarly, the losses exceeded the total US casualties over two decades in Afghanistan, which totaled about 2,400 service members.

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The human toll is illustrated by individual stories such as that of Alexander Korepanov, who signed up to fight in August 2023. Korepanov was wounded twice and sent back to the front before being killed on May 11, 2025, in the village of Uspenovka near Pokrovsk. He was 52 years old, having served for 20 months at the time of his death. More than half a million Russians have also left the country since the invasion, further exacerbating the demographic imbalance. With war becoming the primary killer of men under 65, the societal impact extends far beyond the battlefield, reshaping the future population structure of Russia for decades to come.