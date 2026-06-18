Guardian Australia's Matilda Boseley Wins Major Award at 2026 Walkley Mid-Year Media Prizes

Guardian Australia's Matilda Boseley has taken out one of the top honours at the 2026 Walkley mid-year media prizes, winning the award for innovative storytelling. The Sydney Morning Herald's Riley Walter took home the top accolade of the night, named the John B Fairfax family young Australian journalist of the year.

Guardian Australia 's Matilda Boseley has taken out one of the top honours at the 2026 Walkley mid-year media prizes, winning the award for innovative storytelling.

The category recognises journalism that breaks standard structural moulds to reach and inform audiences through dynamic digital platforms and creative production formats. Boseley was recognised for her fast-paced commentary, clear graphic breakdowns and accessible short-form video storytelling, stripping complex federal legislation and budget measures. The Sydney Morning Herald's Riley Walter took home the top accolade of the night, named the John B Fairfax family young Australian journalist of the year.

Walter also won the short-form journalism and specialist and beat reporting categories for his series of investigations, including a staff ring that allegedly defrauded the NAB of $150m. In the science and environment reporting category, the ABC's Tom Hartley was recognised for his multiplatform investigation on vitamin B6. Independent journalist Nina Funnell won the freelance journalist of the year prize for her news.com.au campaign, Keep Counselling Confidential.

The investigation campaigned to protect the legal privacy of assault survivors, and built on Funnell's previous advocacy journalism in this area. The ABC also won the media diversity Australia prize with Gillian Aeria and Lachlan Bennett's body of work on racism in the trucking industry and cultural stigmas surrounding aged care in multicultural families broadcast across the ABC news channel, YouTube and radio.

In the arts journalism and arts criticism category, The Australian's arts editor, Tim Douglas, was recognised for his comprehensive body of work over the year. Reporter Niv Sadrolodabaee won the long-form feature writing category for her body of work uncovering the Iranian regime's hostile activities and tracking operations targeting dissidents inside Australia.

The short-form feature writing category was awarded to Peter McKenzie from Reuters Australia for his feature on the power tussle between the US and China over the tiny Pacific island paradise of Palau. The Sydney Morning Herald's Anthony Segaert won the public service journalism award for his investigation into Parramatta council, while the community affairs reporting prize went to Joseph Hathaway-Wilson from ABC News NT for his expose into the territory's maximum-security prisons.

RMIT student Charlotte Wilkes won student journalist of the year award for a trio of stories run on ABC online and Stateline. Reflecting on the calibre of this year's entries, Walkley Foundation chief executive Shona Martyn commended the winners for their tenacity and deep commitment to public interest reporting.

She said that in a time of great change in the media, we are ever more reliant on journalists, broadcasters and photojournalists with a nose for news and an ability to interpret and analyse key issues facing Australians today. At an event where we shine a particular spotlight on the next generation of journalists through awards and scholarships, there is much to be encouraged about





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