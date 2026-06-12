Guardians of Memory: How Lebanese Activists and Global Experts Race to Save Cultural Heritage from War's Wipeout

In the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, heritage activists in Lebanon are documenting the systematic destruction of ancient villages and cultural sites. The work of Biladi, founded after the 2003 Iraq Museum looting, combines emergency relocation of artifacts with community archiving to resist erasure. International groups like Blue Shield International train militaries to protect heritage, framing it as a strategic priority. This story explores how preserving history becomes an act of resilience, identity, and even psychological first aid for those who have lost everything.

Reverend Elia Kamel stands on the rubble of St George Melkite Catholic Church in Dardaghiya, southern Lebanon, damaged during the war in Lebanon in 2024.

Joanne Bajjaly lives in a city she describes as split by war, where some areas have been targeted by extreme bombing. The former journalist turned heritage activist lives in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, which last week faced its 100th day of war between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, which erupted after Hezbollah rockets and attempted infiltrations following the Gaza war, has killed at least two people and led Iran to launch missiles at Israel in support of Lebanon.

In response, Israel launched air strikes targeting central and western Iran. The military actions follow the US state department's announcement earlier this month of plans to renew the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, contingent on a complete cessation of Hizbollah fire. Bajjaly was reporting in Iraq in 2003 when she witnessed the looting of the Iraq Museum in Baghdad during the Iraq War, leading her to found Biladi, a non-governmental organisation that works to protect Lebanon's cultural heritage.

After the two-month war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024, Biladi started documenting the destruction of traditional villages, up to 700 years old, in southern Lebanon, close to its border with Israel. When you go to these villages, the level of destruction is so high that you can't find the road.

She explains villages are destroyed during wartime in a very scientific and methodological way, impacting not just roads, but homes, graveyards, mosques, churches, shrines and even the natural environment, making it difficult to find places of cultural significance beneath the rubble. This is the technique that is being used so that people cannot find any link to their history. Forget the passing on of memory from one space, from one person to the other, and one generation to the other.

The work of Biladi is two-pronged. It tries to move collections of antiquities from areas that may be bombed and also works with villages and communities to create an archive of lost cultural heritage. We want them to know what they have lost as it is part of our history. That documentation can be painful for families who have lost their homes, which are also historical buildings.

Now we know what we have lost in terms of not just me and my memories, but as a general loss for the nation. She says. It's a way to more precisely assess the level of destruction and share that information with communities and governments as they look to rebuild. We are advocating to include historical buildings as part of the reconstruction plan and remunerate people accordingly in order to push for the preservation of the history.

Biladi's archival work can be seen as an act of resistance to a war that aims at eradicating the history of the place, Bajjaly adds. And it's a cultural resistance to any act of cutting the link between people and their history, or a population and their history, and keeping the knowledge and the remembrance alive. People need their history. People need to go back to their villages.

This is their land. It belongs to them. And they need to work their history in a way that they can preserve it and know the value of their heritage and the attachment to their lands. I hope our work will reduce their pain a little bit.

Our aim is not to just safeguard heritage. It's also to reduce the suffering of the population a little bit. Professor Peter Stone is the co-author with Bajjaly of the book The Destruction of Cultural Heritage in Iraq and the president of Blue Shield International, which works to protect cultural and natural heritage from war and natural disasters.

Stone says it's important to begin preservation work during peacetime, with Blue Shield collaborating with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and others in training armed forces. So, they begin to slowly realise that, actually, the protection of heritage could be as important as the logistics for keeping the ammunition going to the frontline troops.

But first, he found he needed to start speaking in military terms, talking about potential force multipliers (strategies that increase the effectiveness of a military force without increased resources), rather than national institutions and World Heritage Sites. Now, he says Blue Shield International helps militaries create their no-strike list during times of conflict, adding heritage sites, alongside medical, educational and community facilities.

When a site of cultural significance is damaged, Blue Shield can also help with first aid for the heritage site. Archaeologist Ania Kotarba, president of Blue Shield Australia and an academic at Adelaide University, teaches museum workers how to stabilise, document and preserve damaged sites as much as possible. The efforts underscore a growing recognition that cultural heritage protection is not merely about preserving artifacts but about maintaining identity, continuity, and hope amid conflict.

While physical reconstruction may take years, the documentation and memory preservation work by groups like Biladi and Blue Shield International serve as vital lifelines for displaced communities, ensuring that even if buildings are reduced to rubble, the stories, traditions, and sense of belonging endure. This work also provides crucial evidence for future accountability and reconstruction, making the invisible losses visible to the world.

Title: Guardians of Memory: How Lebanese Activists and Global Experts Race to Save Cultural Heritage from War's Wipeout Description: In the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, heritage activists in Lebanon are documenting the systematic destruction of ancient villages and cultural sites. The work of Biladi, founded after the 2003 Iraq Museum looting, combines emergency relocation of artifacts with community archiving to resist erasure.

International groups like Blue Shield International train militaries to protect heritage, framing it as a strategic priority. This story explores how preserving history becomes an act of resilience, identity, and even psychological first aid for those who have lost everything. Category: Culture / Conflict / Heritage Preservation Keywords: [Cultural Heritage, Lebanon War, Hezbollah, Israel, Biladi, Blue Shield International, Heritage Destruction, Armed Conflict, Memory Preservation, Reconstruction, No-Strike List, Archaeological Protection, Identity, Displacement, Resilience





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Cultural Heritage Lebanon War Hezbollah Israel Biladi Blue Shield International Heritage Destruction Armed Conflict Memory Preservation Reconstruction No-Strike List Archaeological Protection Identity Displacement Resilience

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