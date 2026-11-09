Guildford Crash: Man Charged After Multi-Vehicle Collision Injures Three Women

A 23-year-old man faces charges after a multi-vehicle crash in Guildford left three women injured. Emergency crews responded to Woodville Road on November 8 following the serious collision.

A 23-year-old man has been formally charged following a serious multi-vehicle collision in the Sydney suburb of Guildford that left three women fighting for their lives and sustaining critical injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, when emergency services were dispatched to Woodville Road after reports of a severe traffic accident.

Details of the Woodville Road Collision

Police investigations indicate that the crash began when a grey station wagon collided with a white sedan. The force of this initial impact sent the white sedan crashing into a stationary grey sedan parked on the side of the road.

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This chain reaction pushed the stationary grey sedan forward into a black coupe that was stopped behind it. The impact was severe enough to strike three women who were standing on the roadway beside the black coupe, likely attending to a flat tyre.

The driver of the grey sedan, identified as a 23-year-old man, was in the immediate vicinity and was actively assisting the women on the roadside when the second vehicle arrived. Despite being present at the scene of the secondary impact, police confirmed that he sustained no injuries during the event.

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Injuries and Hospital Treatment

Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the three female victims, aged 21, 22, and 54, before transporting them to nearby medical facilities. The severity of the injuries varied, with some victims requiring immediate critical care.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. She was diagnosed with serious head and body injuries resulting from the impact, and her status remains grave as she fights for her life.

Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also transported to Westmead Hospital. She suffered leg injuries and is currently in a serious but stable condition. The third woman, aged 21, was taken to Liverpool Hospital with leg injuries and is also reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Arrest and Criminal Charges Filed

Law enforcement officers took the alleged driver of the station wagon into custody at the scene. He returned a negative result during a roadside breath test prior to his arrest.

Following the test, he was taken into custody for mandatory further testing. Police have since charged him with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and one count of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

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The charges reflect the severity of the outcome, with all three counts related to dangerous driving and the single negligent count applying to the same incident. These legal actions were confirmed as police concluded their initial assessment of the driver's involvement.

Ongoing Police Investigation and Impact

Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine exactly how the chain of events unfolded. Investigators are examining vehicle speeds, road conditions, and witness statements to build a complete case.

The incident has highlighted the dangers of stationary vehicles on active roadways and the risks faced by pedestrians attending to breakdowns. Authorities continue to remind drivers of the importance of caution when navigating areas with stopped vehicles or pedestrians nearby.

As the investigation proceeds, no further charges or updates have been released. The three injured women remain in hospital, with their families likely facing a difficult period as they await news on the health outcomes of the 54-year-old and the two younger victims.