Gulf Conflict and Global Markets: Why Oil Prices Haven't Skyrocketed Yet

Despite fears of an energy crisis from the Strait of Hormuz closure, markets are pricing in a US exit from the Gulf war. Political pressure at home and the dual role of the US as both energy consumer and exporter shape the outlook for a settlement.

The ongoing conflict in the Gulf continues to shape global economic narratives, with persistent warnings about an impending energy crisis . The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil shipments, is frequently cited as a threat to world energy supplies.

Despite repeated predictions of imminent economic collapse due to shortages of oil, gas, jet fuel, and fertilizers, such a scenario has not yet materialized. Analysts argue that markets are increasingly pricing in a different outcome: that the United States, under President Trump, is actively seeking a way out of the conflict, even if it means swallowing pride.

While public admissions of strategic error are unlikely, private acknowledgments, such as those reportedly made by Vice President JD Vance, suggest a shift in perspective. Any eventual agreement will likely be framed as a victory through "constructive ambiguity," allowing both sides to claim success. The core priority for the Trump administration is the rapid normalization of gasoline prices and a return to robust economic growth, objectives directly undermined by the strait's blockade.

Negotiations appear to be ongoing, with intermittent reports of potential 60‑day ceasefire extensions and the lifting of the blockade. These hopeful sparks have repeatedly failed to solidify into a lasting deal, cautioning against premature optimism.

Meanwhile, the United States occupies a dual role as both a victim of high energy prices and a beneficiary. As a major oil and gas exporter, the US enjoys booming fossil fuel revenues and a resurgence in fracking investments. This duality reduces the urgency for a permanent settlement compared to import‑dependent regions like Asia and Europe. Domestically, gasoline prices exert far stronger political pressure than industry profits.

Rising fuel costs erode US consumer confidence and historically precede recessions. Higher pump prices can prompt tighter monetary policy, risking an economic downturn and a sharp stock market sell‑off. A decline in household wealth from falling asset values could further depress consumer spending, creating a negative feedback loop. Current US growth is heavily reliant on artificial intelligence capital expenditures, which may be curtailed by higher interest rates.

The combination of weak AI investment and reduced consumer spending would be particularly damaging. With Congressional midterm elections approaching, Trump faces intense pressure to resolve the Gulf situation quickly. This political imperative helps explain why stock markets remain elevated and oil prices have not surged even higher-investors are betting on an imminent settlement.

However, market expectations are often wrong in geopolitical contexts, as history shows. Prior to World War I, investors dismissed the risk of a major conflict, believing economic interdependence made war irrational. Norman Angell's influential thesis argued that the costs of war would deter any rational state from starting one. In the Gulf, the US may have to settle for a more limited outcome: significantly degrading Iran's military capabilities rather than a clear‑cut victory.

Angell's idea of economic interdependence as a guarantor of peace remains relevant, but the current crisis underscores its limitations when strategic and domestic political interests collide





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