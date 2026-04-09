Gulf Nations Oppose Iran's Strait of Hormuz Toll Proposal Amidst High Oil Prices

Gulf countries remain opposed to Iran's plan for a toll on transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Experts caution that global oil markets face a lengthy recovery period even after a ceasefire. The conflict's economic consequences will be felt for some time, with diesel prices hitting record highs.

Gulf nations continue to resist Iran 's proposal for a formalized toll system for transit through the Strait of Hormuz, especially with elevated global oil prices . Analysts predict that the fragile truce and the extensive infrastructure damage will contribute to sustained high prices for the foreseeable future. Experts warn that the global oil markets might need as long as a year to stabilize and return to a pre-conflict state, even if the hostilities were to cease immediately.

The price of Brent crude oil, a key global benchmark, experienced a significant drop of approximately $20 per barrel, reaching around $90, its most substantial decline in six years. However, the price has since rebounded, currently trading above $97 per barrel. Helima Croft, a leading figure in global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, highlighted the Gulf countries' opposition to Iran's proposal. She noted that they are against any formalized toll arrangement with Iranian forces for shipping through the strait, a proposition considered during the ceasefire negotiations. Croft emphasized the complexities involved in reopening the strait, suggesting that Iran could potentially have significant influence over oil transit until alternative access routes are established by Gulf nations. In anticipation of a budget set for May 12, which is expected to include economic support for households and businesses grappling with the fuel crisis, Jim Chalmers acknowledged the lasting economic impact of the Middle East conflict. He stressed the importance of reopening the strait and ensuring the ceasefire's stability, followed by a thorough assessment of the damage inflicted on oil and gas infrastructure in the region. Robert Rennie, head of commodity strategy at Westpac, concurred that the conflict's ramifications would extend beyond the cessation of hostilities. He mentioned that even with a stable ceasefire and coordinated reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it would require months to restart shut-down wells, deploy crews and vessels, repair and restock refineries, and transport fuel to the areas that need it most. Following the initial attacks, fuel retailers immediately raised prices. Despite this, diesel prices have surged, reaching record highs and further exacerbating the fuel crisis. Unleaded petrol prices have stabilized in the major cities, but are still significantly higher than the March prices. Vivek Dhar, a commodity strategist at CBA, mentioned that the team has started to consider how the energy markets could eventually return to pre-conflict levels. He also said that it would probably cause a permanent 'geopolitical premium' that will need to be paid for Middle East gas and oil. Dhar said that if the conflict ends now, the supply-side is expected to be normalized within six to twelve months. He stated that the reopening of the strait for two weeks will bring ‘some relief’ to supply pressures. A longer-term peace deal could initiate the complex process of restoring oil wells. The International Energy Agency estimates that around 9 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for approximately 9% of global supply, have been suspended, awaiting unobstructed passage through the strait. While some of the halted oil production could resume within weeks, Kuwait Petroleum has stated that it may take three to four months to fully restore output from shut-in wells. Dhar pointed out that extended well closures elevate the risk of complications, such as excessive water or corrosion. Replacing damaged components could extend the recovery timeline significantly, potentially spanning six months to nearly a year, even with limited damage. The longest timeframe for restoring pre-conflict supplies applies to liquefied natural gas. The Ras Laffan facility in Qatar, the world's largest gas liquefaction facility, has been offline since it was attacked on March 2nd. Dhar indicated that the Qatari owners of the LNG facility anticipated a two to three-year downtime





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