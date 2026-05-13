Gunfire erupts in Philippine Senate, setting off chaos and prompting president's warning

Exclusive updates on the latest developments in the escalating political crisis in the Philippines, featuring statements from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, and the Senate President, Alan Peter Cayetano.

Gunfire broke out in the Philippines ’ Senate on Wednesday, compelling the chamber’s sheltering president to warn people to turn off the lights and stay low.

Details remain scarce, but the confrontation comes days after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), a high-profile senator accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of historical crimes, narrowly escaped arrest. The gunfire erupted shortly before 8pm local time (10pm AEST), capturing journalists’ footage of rapid, close-range gunfire and yelling members of the press





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Philippines Senate Gunfire Chaos Senator Ronald Dela Rosa International Criminal Court President Ferdinand Marcos Jr National Bureau Of Investigation Supreme Court

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