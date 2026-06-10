Gunman Attempts to Murder Father at School Pick-up in Sydney's West Amid Organized Crime Feud

A father and his teenage daughter narrowly escaped an attempted assassination in Fairfield, Sydney, as a masked gunman pointed a handgun at them. Police believe the target was chosen due to his ties to organized crime. Meanwhile, two arrests were made in connection with a prior Punchbowl shooting, highlighting escalating violence among criminal factions including the Coconut Cartel and the Alameddine family.

A brazen daylight attempted murder unfolded in Sydney's west when a gunman targeted a father picking up his teenage daughter from school. The incident occurred shortly before 3pm on Tuesday in Fairfield, where a 44-year-old man was seated in his utility vehicle parked in a school driveway.

His 15-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle at the time. A male suspect, dressed entirely in black and wearing a black balaclava, approached and pointed a handgun at the father. Both occupants exited the car and fled on foot. Miraculously, neither was physically injured, though they were left deeply distressed.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the weapon jammed, preventing a successful attack. Preliminary investigations suggest the father was targeted solely due to his familial connections to organized crime figures, rather than any personal involvement. Police have released a description of the suspect and are appealing to the public for witnesses, dashcam footage, or any information related to the Fairfield incident.

In a separate but possibly related development, police made two arrests in connection with a previous brazen attack on a venue in Punchbowl. Footage captured a gunman firing nearly 30 rounds from a military-style assault rifle, believed to be a modified SKS, into the empty premises. On Tuesday, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy, whose identity is protected due to his age, and a 23-year-old man named Ronald Donovan.

During the arrests, police seized an assault rifle magazine, though the statement did not confirm recovery of the firearm itself. Both individuals have been charged with discharging a firearm and participating in organized crime activity. Donovan was denied bail and will remain in custody until August. These incidents are part of an ongoing and violent feud between criminal factions in Sydney's western suburbs, notably involving a group known as the Coconut Cartel and the Alameddine crime family.

The conflict has occasionally spilled overseas. Investigators are exploring whether the attempted murder of the father in Fairfield may be linked to a separate high-profile assassination-specifically, the killing of a figure known as Lemalu. That murder might have been orchestrated by a rival gang as retaliation for the Coconut Cartel's failure to safeguard a major methamphetamine importation operation, involving approximately 400 kilograms, which was intercepted by police.

The intricate web of retaliation and power struggles continues to destabilize the region, prompting a strong police presence and public appeals for assistance to prevent further bloodshed





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Sydney Crime Fairfield Shooting Organized Crime Coconut Cartel Alameddine Family Punchbowl Attack Gang Feud Attempted Murder School Pick-Up Firearm

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