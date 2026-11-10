Guterres Urges Cop31 Hosts Turkey and Australia to Turn Fossil Fuel Promises Into Action

UN chief António Guterres urged Cop31 hosts Turkey and Australia to move from discussing to delivering a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels.

UN secretary general António Guterres urged Cop31 hosts Turkey and Australia to turn fossil fuel promises into action on Tuesday, the second day of the climate conference. In a dramatic intervention, he said it is long past time to stop treating the transition away from fossil fuels as taboo or intractable.

Guterres said the talks should end with clear next steps to advance a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels. The roadmap was presented to delegates that same Tuesday by Brazil, which presided over last year's talks, Cop30.

Also read Chris Bowen's Titan Task at COP31 as Australia Misses Host Bid

Cop31 Fossil Fuel Roadmap Details

Brazil presented the roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels to delegates on Tuesday, during the second day of Cop31. Guterres used the presentation to press the Cop31 hosts to carry the document forward.

Guterres told delegates that the conference must now move from discussing the transition to organising it, financing it, and delivering it. He framed the roadmap as a practical test of whether the summit can produce results rather than statements.

John Kerry, the former US secretary of state and climate envoy, said the roadmap had arrived 'at a critical moment'. He added that words in conversation do not cut a single tonne of emissions, and that action does.

Advertisement

The mechanism behind the roadmap reflects a long-running gap in the talks. It took 28 years of annual UN Cop negotiations before the first mention of a transition away from fossil fuels was included in a final decision.

Stakeholder Positions on the Fossil Fuel Roadmap

Guterres received strong public backing from Kerry, Simon Stiell, the UN's chief climate negotiator, and Patricia Espinosa, the Mexican diplomat who preceded him as UN climate chief. All three spoke in support during the presentation with Brazil.

Guterres, who will step down as UN secretary general at the end of this year, has made the climate crisis a central part of his agenda. He was met with rapturous applause as he left the stage after the presentation.

Alden Meyer, a senior associate at the climate thinktank E3G and a veteran of Cop meetings, described the presentation of the roadmap as 'an incredible display of collective firepower'. He said there is now a clear expectation that the presidencies will pick up the baton from Brazil in some way.

Meyer warned that the roadmap will not be agreed by consensus at this conference. He noted that it took 28 Cop meetings to get the need to transition away from fossil fuels into a Cop decision, and said it will be interesting to see how this hybrid presidency responds.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist who inspired global climate protests several years ago, attended this year's Cop for the first time since 2021. She told reporters that Cops have become greenwashed circuses, and that this is the reality.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Australia's climate minister, Chris Bowen, said the government's message had been clear: countries working together is the best way forward. The spokesperson argued that the opportunity ahead is to make nations more prosperous, energy systems more secure, and the climate safer.

Just Transition Demands and Conference Logistics

More than 700 groups, ranging from trade unions to disability advocates, are urging diplomats to prioritise a just transition for the people who will be hit hardest by a shift to a clean economy. Their demand is for governments to turn promises of a just transition into action.

The proposed Belém-Antalya Mechanism, known as BAM, would seek to support issues including human rights, gender equality and good jobs, while respecting Indigenous rights. It was agreed as part of the Cop30 decision to develop a just transition mechanism.

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development, said workers and communities, especially in the global south, welcomed the Cop30 decision because it promised real support on the ground. She accused governments of the global north, in pre-Cop talks, of pouring cold water on that promise by limiting what the mechanism can do and delaying its operationalisation.

On Tuesday, with 100,000 people attending the talks, many delegates were stuck in traffic for hours. Tram services were crammed with attendees, and some bus journeys took more than three hours.

Looking ahead, Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was newly elected, and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese were expected to speak at the conference and join negotiations. Their interventions will show whether the roadmap moves from presentation to the negotiating table.