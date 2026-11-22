Former RBA deputy Guy Debelle says Australia's wholesale power prices would be 30 to 50 percent higher without renewable energy, rejecting claims that solar and wind have driven up household bills.

Australia's wholesale power prices would be up to 50 per cent higher if the country had relied on coal, gas or nuclear power instead of renewables and batteries, former Reserve Bank deputy governor Guy Debelle has declared.

Debelle, now a non-executive director of independent think tank e61, used a major address to argue Australia was lucky to embrace renewable energy to replace its ageing network of coal- and gas-fired power stations. He said the rollout had de-risked the nation from the full cost of the recent surge in global fossil fuel prices. He also sits on the board of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

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Critics Claim Renewables Drive Up Energy Prices

Critics of solar, wind and battery expansion have claimed renewables drove up Australians' power prices. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has said government energy policy prevented construction of gas- and coal-fired plants, causing a 40 per cent price surge. Former prime minister Tony Abbott last week linked renewable energy growth to rising household power bills.

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He argued that if renewables were truly cheap they would not need subsidies or mandates, and urged climate advocates to back nuclear power as the only proven emissions-free base-load electricity. Debelle rejected those arguments. He said critics ignored the pressing need to replace Australia's power system, and that huge falls in renewable and battery costs plus surging coal and gas costs meant households were substantially better off.

He said the counterfactual of not doing the energy transition would have left much higher energy prices today. The transition is not costless, he said, but the alternatives are considerably more costly. Wholesale energy prices would be 30 to 50 per cent higher today without the installed renewable capacity, Debelle said, adding that when coal and gas prices rise, as they have recently, the savings become even larger.

Debelle Rejects Nuclear Power As Viable Solution

By every measure, he said, renewable sources are cheaper to build and operate than fossil fuel alternatives, meaning households avoided even larger bills. He said coal-fired stations would not be competitive against renewables. On nuclear power, Debelle said calls for it ignore the long-term problems of building and running plants. He said nuclear is not currently a viable cost-effective solution, and cheap nuclear has been just around the corner for about 50 years.

He said Australia cannot wait for that technological challenge to be solved because generation capacity is needed now. His comments contradict claims by rollout critics that solar, wind and batteries have pushed prices up. Since 2010, the number of coal-fired power stations has fallen from 26 to 15, with output dropping from 28 gigawatts to 21 gigawatts. Renewable energy output has grown to 36 gigawatts over the same period.

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In the 2025-26 financial year, Australian households installed more than 13 gigawatt hours of battery storage, exceeding the total battery storage the United States has ever put in place. The shift is also cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Debelle said that by 2030 electricity would no longer be Australia's largest source of emissions, overtaken by transport due to ongoing use of diesel- and petrol-powered vehicles. The renewable rollout faces significant headwinds, with planning logjams and community opposition slowing projects.

Regulator Warns Of Project Cost Blowouts And Delays

The Australian Energy Market Regulator warned last year that projects, including new transmission links, faced cost blowouts of up to 100 per cent. A failure to streamline the national rollout could add 30 per cent to project costs, the regulator estimated in a report last December. Debelle said continuing the rollout and providing access to the overall energy grid remained a major challenge.

Wholesale prices have fallen across the national electricity market in recent months, while in most of the rest of the world prices increased by a large amount due to the US-Israel war on Iran. Debelle said Australia had been able to insulate itself from that. He credited the collapse in the cost of solar and wind, now cheaper energy sources than coal, along with falling fossil fuel use.

He said encouraging solar installation on businesses and warehouses in urban areas would increase electricity available to the grid while reducing the cost of transmission lines.