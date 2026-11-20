Discover why the GWM Ora 5 is the top small electric SUV for Australian urban families. With affordable pricing, spacious interiors, and practical city driving features, it is ideal for daily commutes and school runs.

Small electric vehicles are reshaping the automotive landscape for urban households across Australia. The GWM Ora 5 emerges as a compelling option for metropolitan parents seeking a practical, affordable, and spacious electric SUV. This compact vehicle addresses the specific needs of city-dwelling families who prioritize efficiency, low running costs, and easy maneuverability in dense traffic environments.

Urban EV Suitability and Family Needs

The Australian Automobile Association Transport Affordability Index highlights that typical city families cover less than 70km per day across two cars. This short commuting distance makes small electric vehicles an ideal match for daily urban routines. Many modern EVs are designed without bulky internal combustion engines, resulting in cabin spaces that often exceed expectations. This efficiency allows families to reserve larger vehicles for weekend trips while utilizing a compact EV for school runs and grocery shopping.

Also read BYD Sealion 8, GWM Ora 5 and Subaru Outback score five-star ANCAP ratings

Demographic shifts further support the trend toward smaller vehicles. Fertility rates in major Australian cities have declined over the past decade. The Australian Bureau of Statistics recorded a fertility rate of 1.4 babies per woman in major cities in 2025, compared to 1.96 in remote areas. Consequently, fewer large vehicles are required for daily transport. Electric vehicles also offer smoother, quieter rides and predictable acceleration, which benefits parents managing young children in traffic.

GWM Ora 5 Interior Space and Practicality

The GWM Ora 5 provides a versatile five-seat configuration suitable for families with up to two children. The vehicle includes ISOFIX points for the two outboard rear seats and top-tether anchors for all three seating positions. Testing reveals that two child seats fit comfortably in the rear with sufficient space for an adult passenger between them, though a third child seat cannot be installed simultaneously.

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Passenger comfort is enhanced by a flat rear footwell, which improves access and kick-room for occupants. The cabin offers surprising legroom for a vehicle of its size. A driver standing 186cm tall can fit in the front seat even with forward-facing child seats installed. Similarly, a 183cm driver can accommodate an infant capsule or rear-facing child seat without excessive discomfort.

Boot Capacity and Spare Wheel Feature

Storage capacity in the GWM Ora 5 is rated at 362 litres. This space can hold nine shopping bags, a twin pram, a family dog, or children's sports gear. The boot floor features a unique adjustment mechanism that can be lowered by 10cm to provide extra depth when needed. The surface remains flat in this configuration, which is useful for emergency tasks such as changing a nappy inside the vehicle.

A space-saver spare wheel is stored underneath the boot floor, offering additional peace of mind for city drivers. This feature is particularly valuable for families who may encounter unexpected road hazards. The inclusion of a spare wheel distinguishes the Ora 5 from many competitors that rely solely on tire repair kits. This practical addition supports the vehicle's positioning as a reliable family transporter.

Pricing, Charging Options, and Range

The GWM Ora 5 is available in two grades with drive-away pricing that includes stamp duty, registration, CTP, and dealer delivery fees. The Lux trim is priced at $33,990 drive-away, while the Ultra trim costs $36,990 drive-away. Both versions offer a battery range of up to 435km according to the WLTC standard. This range allows most metropolitan families to drive for well over a week without charging if they rely on public infrastructure.

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Charging flexibility is a key advantage for urban residents. Households with driveways or garages can use household power outlets or install home chargers. Pairing a home charger with rooftop solar and battery storage can significantly reduce running costs. Apartment dwellers may access shared chargers in common property areas or request dedicated installations if building infrastructure allows. Additional charging options include workplace stations, public chargers at shopping centers, and roadside chargers attached to power poles.

Driving Dynamics and Family Comfort

Drivers report that the GWM Ora 5 is nippy, agile, and fun to drive in tight city spaces. Good visibility and excellent camera systems simplify parking in congested areas. The vehicle's cheerful exterior design and friendly aesthetics make it a popular choice for morning school runs. Inside, the seats feature memory foam-like upholstery that provides exceptional comfort for both front and rear passengers.

Rear occupants benefit from air vents located at the back of the center console. This feature helps maintain a comfortable cabin temperature, which is essential when children are sleeping in the back seat. Parents can run the air conditioning while idling without consuming fuel, reducing noise and air pollution. A USB-C socket is available for charging electronic devices, ensuring that modern family needs are met during daily commutes. The GWM Ora 5 is well-equipped for families with infants and small children, combining affordability with high levels of practicality.