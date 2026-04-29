GWM Phases Out Tank 500 Hybrid in Favor of New 3.0-Litre Turbo-Diesel Engine

Great Wall Motors (GWM) is discontinuing the Tank 500 hybrid, replacing it with a new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The move simplifies the lineup and introduces a more powerful diesel option, benchmarked against Ford’s Ranger and Everest. The diesel variant offers improved fuel efficiency and performance, with plans to expand powertrain options, including diesel hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems.

In a surprising move for 2026, Great Wall Motors ( GWM ) has decided to discontinue another hybrid vehicle, the Tank 500 hybrid, replacing it with a new diesel engine option.

The decision leaves only the top-spec Vanta version of the large off-road SUV and the Ultra plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in showrooms, with prices starting at $74,490 and $76,990 drive-away, respectively. The now-discontinued Lux Hybrid previously served as the entry-level model at $64,490 drive-away. GWM’s answer to the Toyota Prado, along with the closely related Cannon Alpha ute, will receive GWM’s new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine in the third quarter of 2026.

This engine is benchmarked against the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel used in the Ford Ranger and Everest, despite having two fewer cylinders. The new diesel engine boasts impressive figures, with peak torque of 620Nm and maximum power of 170kW, compared to the hybrid’s total system outputs of 255kW and 648Nm. The diesel will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system.

GWM promises a five per cent improvement in fuel consumption on the NEDC cycle compared to the 2.4-litre turbo-diesel in the Cannon Alpha, along with a 20 per cent improvement in 0-100km/h acceleration time. Despite the absence of electrification, the Tank 500 3.0TD is expected to have similar CO2 emissions to the hybrid, with the existing hybrid emitting 199g/km on the combined cycle, just 1g/km less than the Prado’s mild-hybrid 2.8-litre turbo-diesel.

The axing of the hybrid means buyers seeking seven seats will have to opt for the diesel, as the PHEV is only available as a five-seater. While the diesel is likely to be more affordable than the PHEV, the exact pricing for the Tank 500 range with the new 3.0-litre engine remains unclear. GWM is streamlining its lineup to manage complexity as its powertrain options expand.

Moving forward, the Tank 500 may simplify its trim levels, potentially offering only the Ultra variant. Additionally, GWM Australia is planning to introduce the Haval H7 Plus, a seven-seat crossover SUV with car-like unibody construction, providing a more affordable alternative for buyers not requiring off-road capability. GWM’s strategy includes offering a wide range of powertrain types, with diesel hybrid and diesel plug-in hybrid options in development.

These electrified diesel powertrains are set to debut in China in 2027 and may eventually reach Australia. The Tank 500 has been GWM’s third-slowest seller in Australia, with 1519 units delivered last year, a 9.2 per cent decline from the previous year. This figure is less than a third of the sales of the smaller and more affordable Tank 300 off-road SUV. So far this year, GWM has sold 282 Tank 500s as it clears out remaining hybrid stock.

The recently launched Denza B5, another large Chinese off-road SUV available only with PHEV power, has surpassed the Tank 500 with 546 deliveries in the first quarter of 2026





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