GWM's Tank 300 PHEV review: A logical addition to the off-road SUV range, but it needs a touch more polish

GWM's Tank 300 PHEV is a logical addition to the off-road SUV range, but it needs a touch more polish. The brand's local arm has confirmed this won't be coming to Australia, citing potential issues with its new column-mounted shifter.

GWM 's Tank 300 PHEV is a logical addition to the off-road SUV range, but it needs a touch more polish. The brand's local arm has confirmed this won't be coming to Australia, citing potential issues with its new column-mounted shifter .

The new PHEVs sit at the top of the Tank 300 range, with the flagship Ultra priced at $61,990 drive-away. Despite being the most expensive Tank 300 on offer, the Ultra PHEV is cheaper than the entire Prado range. Toyota's off-roader starts at $73,200 before on-roads. It's also more affordable than the base-spec Ford Everest (once on-road costs are applied), which starts at $58,990 before on-roads, and like the Prado isn't available with PHEV power.

The Tank 300 no doubt looks and feels the part, and there's more physical substance to its interior than you might expect. It's even bordering on premium, at least on the surface. The large metallic-look surfaces on the dashboard and centre console are a big part of that, while there's a vaguely G-Wagen-esque quality to fittings like the air vents. In fact, even the dashboard's slab-like design resembles that of the iconic Mercedes-Benz off-roader.

Other items, like the leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-trimmed seats and door card accents, and the few chrome elements also appear tasteful. The only thing that doesn't seem to fit is the aviation-style gear selector, which is a little too try-hard. Of course, none of this is different to non-PHEV versions of the Tank. That's to be expected, but it is a shame that some quirks still haven't been ironed out from when I last drove a 300 two years ago.

A notable one is the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen in the middle. Its graphics are fine and it's sheltered within the dashboard, but it isn't the easiest to use. We immediately noticed how far away it felt, and even I have to lean forward to reach it despite my relatively forward seating position. But more concerning is that it's blindingly difficult to navigate.

The vast majority of vehicle functions are buried in various menus, and there are a hell of a lot of them to go through before you find what you're looking for. Even functions that have dedicated shortcuts on the right-hand ribbon are still tedious to operate when you're leaning forward out of your seat. This is true for basic things like climate control and safety-tech tweaks. What's most disappointing is that on-screen menus are also the go for PHEV-specific controls.

The fact the Tank 300 PHEV has no dedicated button to switch between electric and petrol driving seems like a major oversight. A clear 'EV/HEV' button on the centre console should be a non-negotiable in any PHEV, and GWM knows that given the Cannon Alpha PHEV ute has one. Instead, the Tank 300 forces you to dive through two separate menus on the screen while you're driving.

You have to do the same if you want to adjust other things, like regenerative braking strength, which is something typically simplified by the inclusion of paddles on the steering wheel. The Tank 300 PHEV does have paddles, but they're for shifting gears, not adjusting regen strength. At least that's helpful for holding gears while off-road or towing. It's the last five per cent where this SUV's interior is lacking.

All the fundamentals are there – the touchscreen is responsive and looks good, the aesthetics are on point, and all of the touchpoints feel nice – but it's just missing those final few touches that would significantly improve its user-friendliness. But there are positives to many of the Tank 300's cabin features, such as the wireless Apple CarPlay working seamlessly and reliably with the touchscreen during our week with the car, and the inclusion of a plethora of surprisingly nuanced controls to fiddle with if you know where to look.

The rest of the cabin looks and operates as it should. There's another 12.3-inch screen in front of the steering wheel for the driver's instrument cluster, which gets the job done with very little fuss. It'll just take a second to figure out which steering wheel buttons are used to flick through the various info displays. Those buttons are all large and robust, and finished almost exclusively in dull plastic that should withstand constant use





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GWM Tank 300 PHEV Off-Road SUV Hybrid Powertrain Column-Mounted Shifter

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